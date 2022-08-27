Read full article on original website
Related
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
Young Americans are defending the U.S. after TikTok videos criticizing it went viral
Some young American TikTok users are coming to the country’s defense after seeing viral videos made by overseas users that elevate stereotypes about people who live in the United States. The trend ramped up this week after one user, who goes by Sara Falcon, made a series of viral...
Comments / 0