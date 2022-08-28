ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago

Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk.

However, there may be a solution on the way. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor called Donald Sadoway, along with 15 others at MIT and in China, Canada, Kentucky, and Tennessee, has released a new paper demonstrating an aluminum-sulfur battery that may just replace lithium-ion ones and be the key to storing renewable energy, according to a statement by the institution published on Wednesday.

Much better than lithium-ion batteries

“I wanted to invent something that was better, much better, than lithium-ion batteries for small-scale stationary storage, and ultimately for automotive [uses],” explained Sadoway, who is the John F. Elliott Professor Emeritus of Materials Chemistry.

To do this, he looked at the periodic table for a cheap, Earth-abundant, and easily accessible metal that could safely and reliably replace lithium. He noticed that the second-most-abundant metal in the marketplace — and actually the most abundant metal on Earth — was aluminum. “So, I said, well, let’s just make that a bookend. It’s gonna be aluminum,” he added.

He then decided to pair it with the cheapest of all the non-metals: sulfur. And finally, for the electrolyte, he went with a variety of molten salts that have relatively low melting points — close to the boiling point of water, as opposed to nearly 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit for many salts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y01Zf_0hYf1BoQ00
The batteries could make renewable energy truly viable. bombermoon/iStock

“Once you get down to near body temperature, it becomes practical” to make batteries that don’t require special insulation and anticorrosion measures, he explained.

Combining these three elements together proved very successful. “The ingredients are cheap, and the thing is safe — it cannot burn,” Sadoway further added.

No external heat source required

Even better, the new battery requires no external heat source to maintain its operating temperature, as the heat is naturally generated by the charging and discharging of the battery.

Most Popular

“As you charge, you generate heat, and that keeps the salt from freezing. And then, when you discharge, it also generates heat,” Sadoway explained.

In a typical installation used for load-leveling at a solar generation facility, for example, “you’d store electricity when the sun is shining, and then you’d draw electricity after dark, and you’d do this every day. And that charge-idle-discharge-idle is enough to generate enough heat to keep the thing at temperature.”

Sadoway and one of his students have already created a new spinoff company called Avanti which has licensed the patents for the new battery system. “The first order of business for the company is to demonstrate that it works at scale,” Sadoway concluded.

If it does indeed, then it could revolutionize how we approach energy storage and could make renewables truly viable.

Now, that’s something to get excited about!

Comments / 10

Octomonky Peralta
4d ago

incase it need ne said since ppl complain a lot about lithium battery's there are like several other battery's that are going to be implemented over pure lithium battery's such as Sodium-ion, Iron (blade battery's), Carbon (Netherlands tech), and silicone to name a few. This Aluminum one is also amazing. ppl who love fossil fules are destroying the planet, and the pessimists are just not willing to dig a little to find out the truth to Ev's and other clean energy sources other than fossil fules its actually pathetic

Reply(3)
3
Related
Interesting Engineering

Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?

This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Sadoway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Renewable Energy#Mit#Lithium Ion Battery#Energy Company#Business Industry#Linus Business
Abdul Ghani

US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach

National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy