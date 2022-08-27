ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Soccer Prepares for Matches Against DePaul and Xavier

EVANSTON, Ill. – The Wildcats head south Thursday, Sept. 1 to kick off their third weekend of play in the 2022 season as Northwestern women's soccer will take on DePaul at Wish Field in Chicago. The game will begin at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network. The Wildcats will then return to Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston on Sunday, Sept 4 where they host Xavier on B1G+ at 1 p.m. CT.
