ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 16

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Delcambre, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Delcambre, LA
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses

Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited a Boothville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Free Seminar On Squirrel Hunting Skills Being Offered by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on September 17

Free Seminar On Squirrel Hunting Skills Being Offered by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on September 17. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that their Hunter Education Section will hold a free beginner’s squirrel hunting seminar on September 17 in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to noon at LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Fish#Corporal#Shrimp Also Seized On
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Charges, Faces up to 10 Years in Prison and a $250k Fine

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Charges, Faces up to 10 Years in Prison and a $250k Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant Richard Jones, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout

Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 31, 2022, that four juveniles arrested following a shootout on Tuesday morning had been charged for their multi-day crime spree. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives discovered the teenagers,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.

We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment

Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on August 22, 2022, enforcement agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas of Leesville, Louisiana for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1000. Davis was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff Detention center. The bond was set at $4,000, which he posted on August 23, 2022.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana

CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.
CADDO PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana First in Nation to Receive Federal Broadband Funding

State leaders held the first broadband solutions summit today at the Hotel Bentley. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the governor and others on the influx of federal money for broadband internet to rural parts of Louisiana. Louisiana will be first in the nation to get the federal money.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy