Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Three Acadiana men indicted in fraud, money laundering scheme
Lance Vallo, 37, of Gueydan, Grant Menard, 35 of Kaplan; and Zeb Sartin, 35, of Lafayette, were all named in the indictment handed up by a federal grand jury on Friday.
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Double Murder
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Doubler Murder. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an escaped inmate from Cass County, Texas was apprehended by Caddo deputies on LA 169 south of Moringsport, Louisiana. Charles Spraberry,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses
Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited a Boothville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
Free Seminar On Squirrel Hunting Skills Being Offered by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on September 17
Free Seminar On Squirrel Hunting Skills Being Offered by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on September 17. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that their Hunter Education Section will hold a free beginner’s squirrel hunting seminar on September 17 in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to noon at LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Charges, Faces up to 10 Years in Prison and a $250k Fine
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearms Charges, Faces up to 10 Years in Prison and a $250k Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant Richard Jones, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 31, 2022, that four juveniles arrested following a shootout on Tuesday morning had been charged for their multi-day crime spree. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives discovered the teenagers,...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment
Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on August 22, 2022, enforcement agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas of Leesville, Louisiana for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1000. Davis was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff Detention center. The bond was set at $4,000, which he posted on August 23, 2022.
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
wbrz.com
Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana
CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana
Bid Results Announced for Nine Statewide Transportation Projects in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 30, 2022, that nine projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Nine contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $50.7 million. “This month’s letting features a...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana First in Nation to Receive Federal Broadband Funding
State leaders held the first broadband solutions summit today at the Hotel Bentley. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the governor and others on the influx of federal money for broadband internet to rural parts of Louisiana. Louisiana will be first in the nation to get the federal money.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 16