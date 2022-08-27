Read full article on original website
Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29. Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. If you see […]
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?
In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
Get Ready for Lawton’s 40th Annual ‘Cops N’ Kids’ Picnic!
It's back! Get ready for the 40th annual 'Cops N' Kids' picnic. It will be coming to Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday, September 17th (09-17-22) from 10:00-am to 1:00-pm. Make plans now, you won't want to miss it!. It's hard to believe this is the 40th annual. Unfortunately, they had...
Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino set to rock the Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kay Yeager Coliseum will be rocking to the sound of the Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino in September. The Bellamy Brothers are coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls on September 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office at the MPEC or you can purchase […]
WFISD announces death of librarian
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
7News First Alert Weather: Muggy air mass remains in place with rain chances staying alive through the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly cloudy with overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Wednesday, a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, there will be elevated dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s that will allow feels-like temperatures to get into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A slow moving front will be draped just south of the Red River allowing for a higher chance for rain in Northwest Texas. while a stray shower or storm is possible in Southwest Oklahoma.
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder by Fentanyl, police say
The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
Texas death row inmate, Stephen Barbee, has new execution date set
Stephen Barbee, convicted murderer of a pregnant Rider High School graduate and her 7-year-old son, has been on death row since 2006.
Wichita Falls Labor Day trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 6th. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 7th. There will be no curbside […]
LPO kicks off 61st season with Classic Pops concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their 61st season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening. The orchestra performed popular tunes, many from movies, at the McMahon Auditorium. This is the first of three concerts LPO has scheduled for this season, but Board of...
Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
