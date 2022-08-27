ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 1

Related
kswo.com

Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!

If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron, OK
State
New Mexico State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Sports
KLAW 101

Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?

In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing

We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD announces death of librarian

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Muggy air mass remains in place with rain chances staying alive through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mostly cloudy with overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Wednesday, a few peaks of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 90s. However, there will be elevated dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s that will allow feels-like temperatures to get into the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A slow moving front will be draped just south of the Red River allowing for a higher chance for rain in Northwest Texas. while a stray shower or storm is possible in Southwest Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reddie Tiger Invitational#Aggies#Auburn Montgomery
kswo.com

Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 6th. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 7th. There will be no curbside […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPO kicks off 61st season with Classic Pops concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their 61st season with the ‘Classic Pops’ concert Saturday evening. The orchestra performed popular tunes, many from movies, at the McMahon Auditorium. This is the first of three concerts LPO has scheduled for this season, but Board of...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy