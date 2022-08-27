Read full article on original website
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
snntv.com
Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions
SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
wild941.com
Man Arrested After Woman Was Found Dead In Bradenton Hotel
Reports tell us that a A 24-year-old man was arrested after a woman’s body was found wrapped in linens at a Bradenton hotel on Sunday. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was found unresponsive at Americas Best Value Inn located on 67th Street Circle East. She suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body and was wrapped up in a bed sheet. Deputies identified Steven Cozens as a person of interest in the case. They said Cozens later confessed to killing the woman when he was interviewed by detectives. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office said the investigation was sill ongoing. We will update when more details are available.
wild941.com
Pinellas Motorcycle Gang Kills Member Believed To Be A Snitch
Back in April a murder took place in Palm Harbor, now investigators are linking it to a motorcycle gang. On April 27, Dominick Paternoster was killed by fellow gang members because they believed he was an informant who was working with law enforcement. Last Friday a Pinellas County grand jury...
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
Florida Dad Accused of Shooting 5-Year-Old and 8-Year-Old in the Head
A man in Tampa, Florida, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital, while the 8-year-old is in critical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the father, 30-year-old Jermaine Lavanda Bass, claimed the shooting was accidental when authorities first arrived at the scene Monday night. “You don’t accidentally shoot your children three to four times in the head,” he said, calling the case “extremely disturbing.” The children’s mother had reportedly just put the kids to bed when she went into the other room and then heard gunshots, initially thinking they had been fired outside the home. It was only after she ran outside and found a neighbor calling 911 that she learned the victims were her own children; the sheriff said Bass came out of the house carrying the gravely wounded 8-year-old, saying, “call for help.” Police found the 5-year-old in her bed a short time later.Read it at ABC Action News
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up
Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
Two People Dead, Dog Critical In Bizarre Florida Murder-Suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on the scene was approached
Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
Crime Stoppers: 2 killed in 'alarming' day of crashes
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says three people being hit by a car in less than 24 hours is alarming. They're worried this trend could rise in the coming months.
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte deputies searching for 2 people in vehicle burglary
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two people who have information on a vehicle burglary. The vehicle burglary happened in the Murdock Circle area of Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
