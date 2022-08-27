WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies after patchy dense fog early with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO