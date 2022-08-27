ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are providing updates on Jackson’s water crisis. On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many former college students across Mississippi will see relief on their student loans after President Joe Biden’s recent announcement. However, those Mississippi residents who did get part of their debt forgiven will still be taxed on it, according to a recent Bloomberg article. Biden’s student loan...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday’s turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier air Thursday

WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies after patchy dense fog early with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

