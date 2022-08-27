Read full article on original website
WLBT
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the beginning of the capital city’s water crisis, Governor Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood together for a joint press conference on Thursday. The joint-presser comes after questions were asked as to whether the two leaders were...
WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are providing updates on Jackson’s water crisis. On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.
WLBT
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
WLBT
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many former college students across Mississippi will see relief on their student loans after President Joe Biden’s recent announcement. However, those Mississippi residents who did get part of their debt forgiven will still be taxed on it, according to a recent Bloomberg article. Biden’s student loan...
WLBT
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday’s turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier air Thursday
WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies after patchy dense fog early with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
