Elon Musk’s mom ‘sleeps’ in his garage when she visits him

Billionaire Elon Musk is known for being frugal. In June of 2021, he tweeted about living in a tiny house, stating: “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.”

That home is so small that it does not even have space for his mom when she visits. As such, the matriarch has to sleep in the garage.

The 74-year-old supermodel recently revealed this fact to Times UK. "I have to sleep in the garage," she told the outlet. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

A frugal house

The house has been estimated to cost about $45,000. "My friends come and stay, and they can't believe I'm staying in this house," Musk further said during The Full Send podcast earlier this month.

He also added that he converted the home’s garage into another bedroom to make the home a three-bedroom residence. The house measures only 800 to 900 square feet.

Musk also owns another tiny house, a $50,000 375-square-foot space that he uses for visitors.

Is the billionaire being cheap or just smart with his money? It’s hard to tell. Back in 2020, he declared that he was "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house."

Musk’s on-and-off partner Grimes told Vanity Fair in a past interview that “Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house?”

She even shared an anecdote that stated that the entrepreneur had a mattress with a hole in it. When she complained about this, he suggested that she bring her own mattress from her house.

It was reported that Musk once had a $100 million real estate portfolio but sold it all by June 2021, The New York Post claimed.

He tweeted about that decision stating: “Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

Funding missions

He further noted that he was selling his properties to fund his mission to bring humans to Mars as well as other humanitarian projects.

“Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX,” Musk tweeted. “Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring.”

So is Musk a cheap billionaire or a philanthropist invested in the greater good of society? Time will tell what he does choose to do with all his money and whether he truly makes a difference or not.