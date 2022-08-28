ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk’s mom ‘sleeps’ in his garage when she visits him

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago

Billionaire Elon Musk is known for being frugal. In June of 2021, he tweeted about living in a tiny house, stating: “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.”

That home is so small that it does not even have space for his mom when she visits. As such, the matriarch has to sleep in the garage.

The 74-year-old supermodel recently revealed this fact to Times UK. "I have to sleep in the garage," she told the outlet. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

A frugal house

The house has been estimated to cost about $45,000. "My friends come and stay, and they can't believe I'm staying in this house," Musk further said during The Full Send podcast earlier this month.

He also added that he converted the home’s garage into another bedroom to make the home a three-bedroom residence. The house measures only 800 to 900 square feet.

Musk also owns another tiny house, a $50,000 375-square-foot space that he uses for visitors.

Is the billionaire being cheap or just smart with his money? It’s hard to tell. Back in 2020, he declared that he was "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmO0B_0hYeFvRQ00
Is Elon Musk frugal? Heisenberg Media/ Wikimedia

Musk’s on-and-off partner Grimes told Vanity Fair in a past interview that “Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house?”

She even shared an anecdote that stated that the entrepreneur had a mattress with a hole in it. When she complained about this, he suggested that she bring her own mattress from her house.

Most Popular

It was reported that Musk once had a $100 million real estate portfolio but sold it all by June 2021, The New York Post claimed.

He tweeted about that decision stating: “Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

Funding missions

He further noted that he was selling his properties to fund his mission to bring humans to Mars as well as other humanitarian projects.

“Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX,” Musk tweeted. “Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring.”

So is Musk a cheap billionaire or a philanthropist invested in the greater good of society? Time will tell what he does choose to do with all his money and whether he truly makes a difference or not.

Comments / 5

Lorraine Bosworth
4d ago

l understand he feels too many material goods weigh you down, too much to take care of, plus you need a bigger house. l downsized a year ago to be near my son who is terminally ill. l learned you don't need a big house to feel at home where you're at matters more,it's not that bad,l am where l should be, Elon is living the way he wants.

Reply
3
Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Sleeps#Sustainable Energy#Mars#Vanity Fair
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy