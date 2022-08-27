Read full article on original website
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Dutch commando dies after three off-duty soldiers wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis hotel
A Dutch special forces soldier who was one of three off-duty commandos shot outside an Indianapolis hotel at the weekend has died.The Netherlands Ministry of Defence said the unidentified soldier passed away on Sunday night “surrounded by family and colleagues”, the Associated Press reported.He was one of three soldiers from the Dutch army’s Commando Corps who were shot outside a hotel during a break from exercises in southern Indiana early on Saturday morning. The other two wounded men are awake and speaking to authorities, the ministry said in a statement.The incident occurred around 3.30am at Hampton Inn on South...
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Duncan was being held in jail and will not be eligible for release from jail while the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case, police said. Duncan’s arrest did not appear in online court records, and it wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on the case.
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides. The Schmidts’ 9-year-old son, who was with his family on the camping trip, survived the attack without physical injuries, but investigators have not said whether he was in the tent when the attack happened. The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Sherwin was at the park camping with his parents at the time of the attack, according to police and Sherwin’s mother.
Wiz Khalifa ends concert early following disturbance in crowd that left three injured
Wiz Khalifa was forced to end a concert early following an disturbance that left three injured.The rapper was playing the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indianapolis on Friday (26 August), when crowd members began to flee the outdoor venue about 45 minutes into his set.According to local news, members of the crowd were shouting about a possible shooting. However, police said that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area.The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the...
Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
