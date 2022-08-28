ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest gunman after 3-hour barricade in North Philadelphia

By Kyw Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old gunman who barricaded himself inside a building after shooting two people Saturday night in the Glenwood section of North Philadelphia.

It happened near 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman was shot three times, in the face, arm and leg, and is in critical condition. A 66-year-old man was shot once in the arm and is in stable condition. A third person was grazed by gunfire but is OK.

NBC10 reported the gunman was walking down the street when three others tried to jump him. The gunman pulled out a gun and started shooting, but police said he hit three bystanders instead.

After the shooting, police said the suspect ran into an apartment building down the block, at 22nd and Somerset streets, and barricaded himself inside with his wife and toddler, NBC10 reported.

Officials said the standoff lasted about three hours.

They recovered two weapons and believe one of them was used in the shooting.

NBC10 is a broadcast partner of KYW Newsradio.

