Baton Rouge, LA

truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
960 The Ref

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
The Associated Press

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
960 The Ref

Jail visitor charged with murder after passing drugs to inmate with a kiss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested in Tennessee after corrections officials said she passed a deadly amount of drugs to an inmate while kissing him. Rachal Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a news release.
The Independent

Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder

A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Philly

Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. 
READING, PA
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
ALABAMA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

