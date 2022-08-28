'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents to move

'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents out 02:33

OAKLAND -- As Oakland police flooded the streets with extra officers after four people were killed in two separate shootings just blocks apart, some residents were saying they've had enough.

Just over 12 hours after a particularly violent incident Oakland, police were investigating a fatal shooting that left one male victim dead Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Oakland Police Department received a call regarding a person shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street near I-980 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers located a adult male Oakland resident in a car who was suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Oakland homicide detectives have started an investigation into the shooting. Police did not identify the victim and have not provided any information about suspects or a possible motive.

The shooting happened some time after a deadly incident Friday night only blocks away on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard .

Police said a gunman shot and killed a man. The victim's friends returned fire and killed the gunman. Investigators said the gunman lost control of his car, ran over, and killed a bicyclist. Police said all three men died at the scene.

"I could hear the bullets whizzing by, going through the fence over there. I was [thinking to myself] 'Do I duck? Do I stop, drop, and roll?'" explained West Oakland resident Chris Niemer.

"It's the third shooting in the last six weeks or so," said Addam Krato, Niemer's roommate.

Niemer and Krato live half a block from the Friday shooting. Police investigators said the two shootings are not connected. No one has been arrested in either deadly incident.

Niemer and Krato are fed up. Both are moving out.

"My plan is get the hell out of Oakland. It's been my plan for a while. And it's just progressing more to a much greater degree," said Niemer.

"I really want to be part of a renaissance in the city. I believe in the goodness of the people. But I also have to watch out for myself," said Krato.

For the last few weekends, Oakland police have shut down a couple of blocks of Broadway in the evenings and turned their police lights on to increase visibility.

City leaders hope people will feel safe going to the bars and restaurants downtown and in the nearby Uptown neighborhood.

Many customers, workers, and business owners tell KPIX 5 they support the large police presence on Broadway.

"Personally, I think it's a good thing cuz crime has gone crazy," said Yao Liow, a manager at The Port Bar.

"I believe they have a good effect because less crime is happening and people are feeling more safe," said Cory Frazier, who was working security for a downtown bar.

Aside from the shootings, workers said they've also seen an uptick in petty crimes like car break-ins. Another security guard who works in the area said she wants the cops to be more engaging.

"They should really get out their car and walk, patrol the area," said Shontay Newell, a security guard at the Port Bar.

Businesses are hoping more police in parts of the city will restore customer confidence and be good for their bottom line.

"I want to make sure everybody can spend their money happy without coming outside worrying about who's going to get shot," said Newell.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Oakland homicide detectives at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.