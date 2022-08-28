ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents to move

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpFf8_0hYe1OHo00

'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents out 02:33

OAKLAND -- As Oakland police flooded the streets with extra officers after four people were killed in two separate shootings just blocks apart, some residents were saying they've had enough.

Oakland resident planning to move CBS

Just over 12 hours after a particularly violent incident Oakland, police were investigating a fatal shooting that left one male victim dead Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Oakland Police Department received a call regarding a person shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street near I-980 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers located a adult male Oakland resident in a car who was suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Oakland homicide detectives have started an investigation into the shooting. Police did not identify the victim and have not provided any information about suspects or a possible motive.

The shooting happened some time after a deadly incident Friday night only blocks away on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard .

Police said a gunman shot and killed a man.  The victim's friends returned fire and killed the gunman.  Investigators said the gunman lost control of his car, ran over, and killed a bicyclist.  Police said all three men died at the scene.

"I could hear the bullets whizzing by, going through the fence over there. I was [thinking to myself] 'Do I duck? Do I stop, drop, and roll?'" explained West Oakland resident Chris Niemer.

"It's the third shooting in the last six weeks or so," said Addam Krato, Niemer's roommate.

Niemer and Krato live half a block from the Friday shooting. Police investigators said the two shootings are not connected. No one has been arrested in either deadly incident.

Niemer and Krato are fed up. Both are moving out.

"My plan is get the hell out of Oakland. It's been my plan for a while. And it's just progressing more to a much greater degree," said Niemer.

"I really want to be part of a renaissance in the city. I believe in the goodness of the people. But I also have to watch out for myself," said Krato.

For the last few weekends, Oakland police have shut down a couple of blocks of Broadway in the evenings and turned their police lights on to increase visibility.

City leaders hope people will feel safe going to the bars and restaurants downtown and in the nearby Uptown neighborhood.

Many customers, workers, and business owners tell KPIX 5 they support the large police presence on Broadway.

"Personally, I think it's a good thing cuz crime has gone crazy," said Yao Liow, a manager at The Port Bar.

"I believe they have a good effect because less crime is happening and people are feeling more safe," said Cory Frazier, who was working security for a downtown bar.

Aside from the shootings, workers said they've also seen an uptick in petty crimes like car break-ins. Another security guard who works in the area said she wants the cops to be more engaging.

"They should really get out their car and walk, patrol the area," said Shontay Newell, a security guard at the Port Bar.

Businesses are hoping more police in parts of the city will restore customer confidence and be good for their bottom line.

"I want to make sure everybody can spend their money happy without coming outside worrying about who's going to get shot," said Newell.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Oakland homicide detectives at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Comments / 145

Jesse James
4d ago

I’m on the way out myself been here in the town for 52 years and it’s never been this bad they messed up when they made the town a sanctuary city we had our own problems now they letting these 3world countries come here and they are just tearing up property value and making the town unrecognizable for real it’s that bad!! I wish they would make Oakland proud again and allow law agencies to do their jobs !!!

Reply(5)
33
OG 4 REAL
4d ago

Regentrification obviously won't work if you police department doesn't. Unchecked hoodlums and thugs will always scare your money away. You scared the Raiders away with that mess you call a coliseum. And you've scared the Warriors away with the garbage strewn mess and homelessness around the area of the stadium and the arena!!

Reply(4)
48
Wade Peyrucain
4d ago

The problem is that no other city around Oakland San Leandro Hayward or San Francisco or Marin want you. Because you are the problem that caused the problem that you’re having now and the people you voted for

Reply(4)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Oakland Police Release Photo of Car Seen Leaving Scene of Triple Homicide

The Oakland Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a suspect vehicle in last weekend's triple-homicide in West Oakland. The incident happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two men were shot in an apparent shootout, one of them while driving a vehicle, and that vehicle then struck and killed a man on a bicycle. All three men died at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Asian business owner in Oakland frustrated by latest burglary -- 'We're under siege'

OAKLAND -- Two Asian-owned businesses run by the same family were ransacked in Oakland early Wednesday morning.They said it's not the first time they've been hit by burglars. One of the owners told KPIX he feels helpless. The side-by-side businesses that have been operated by the family for three decades suffered side-by-side break-ins. The two brothers who run Woody's Laundromat & Cafe on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard in Oakland got a call early Wednesday morning that no Bay Area business owner wants to get."I got a call around 5 in the morning and i knew it was not going to...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Boulevard, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana

OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Oakland#Get Out#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police: Officer's SUV stolen during emergency call; driver arrested

OAKLAND – A driver was arrested after allegedly stealing an Oakland Police Department SUV while an officer was responding to a call in the city's downtown early Thursday morning.Around 1:30 a.m., police said the officer was responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway. As the officer was tending to the person suffering from the medical emergency, a second person approached to report a stolen vehicle.While the officer attempted to help the two people, a third person forced their way into the officer's SUV and drove off. Police said the vehicle was fully marked and locked.The driver headed southbound on Broadway, when an Alameda County sheriff's deputy saw the police SUV and attempted to pull the driver over.Police said the deputy pursued the SUV across town. The pursuit ended on the 4200 block of Oakmore Road in the Oakland Hills, after the SUV collided with a parked vehicle and a brick wall.Deputies took the driver into custody. Police have not released the suspect's identity.There were no reports of injuries from the incident.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 510-238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County bans some crowd-control weapons

OAKLAND -- Alameda County has agreed to ban rubber bullets, bean bags and less-lethal munitions for crowd control as part of a settlement after sheriff's deputies fired rubber bullets and injured two people protesting police brutality in 2020, the plaintiff's lawyer said Thursday.Oakland police officers and Alameda County sheriff's deputies used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Oakland during a June 1, 2020, protest and deputies started indiscriminately firing rubber bullets at the crowd, shooting Tosh Sears in the hip and Kierra Brown in the calf, according to a federal lawsuit against Alameda County and the city of Oakland.Sears and...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police search for suspect in attempted rape, robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to attempted rape and robbery, the department announced Wednesday on social media. On Aug. 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crime on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized

(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest thief who was critically injured after crashing stolen motorcycle

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Officers arrested a man after he crashed a stolen motorcycle in San Francisco's Bayview District on Wednesday evening and suffered critical injuries, according to police.The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Lane Street.After reportedly stealing the motorcycle, the 25-year-old man then crashed the bike and officers responded and found him, police said.The man has been arrested but his name was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or can send a tip by text message to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with attack on Union City homeless camp

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Union City police have caught up with a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at a homeless camp five months ago, police said. Nicholas Harville, 29, was arrested Saturday in Fremont on an outstanding warrant for his arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to a police announcement Monday. […]
UNION CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy