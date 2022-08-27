GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 12 Stanford found a way when it mattered most, defeating No. 13 Florida, 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-10, Tuesday, in front of more than 3,800 fans in Exactech Arena. Stanford (3-0) is now 9-5 all-time against Florida (3-1) having won three in a row. The...

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO