FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
live5news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have released details of what they called a “delayed fatal collision” in Orangeburg County. The crash originally occurred on the evening of Aug. 5 on US 301 near SC 4. That is near the Edisto area. A 2013 Nissan Sentra was turning...
live5news.com
South Carolina’s live rooster has new name
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s live, crowing rooster mascot will have a new name this season: “The General.”. The rooster was previously known as “Sir Big Spur,” but that had to be changed after a dispute between the bird’s old and new owners. The...
live5news.com
Victim dies weeks after Orangeburg County crash, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A passenger injured in a crash early last month has died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says. Troopers say the crash happened on Aug. 5 on Highway 301 near SC 4, approximately three miles south of Orangeburg, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The crash involved...
live5news.com
Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash near the Edisto area. It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m. A 2006 Ford Econoline van traveling east crossed all lanes of US-301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
wfxb.com
Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
live5news.com
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old SC boy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen with medical conditions. Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road, deputies say. He was last seen wearing blue...
Centre Daily
‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say
A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chester County farmers fight to save state farms
During a dinner in Chester County, Norman and two state congressman heard concerns and frustrations from over 100 local farmers about issues plaguing their farms.
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
WBTV
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a crowded race at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Around 10:53 p.m. during the last race of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, deputies responded to a shooting just inside the front...
