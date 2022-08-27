ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

live5news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have released details of what they called a “delayed fatal collision” in Orangeburg County. The crash originally occurred on the evening of Aug. 5 on US 301 near SC 4. That is near the Edisto area. A 2013 Nissan Sentra was turning...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

South Carolina’s live rooster has new name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s live, crowing rooster mascot will have a new name this season: “The General.”. The rooster was previously known as “Sir Big Spur,” but that had to be changed after a dispute between the bird’s old and new owners. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Victim dies weeks after Orangeburg County crash, troopers say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A passenger injured in a crash early last month has died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says. Troopers say the crash happened on Aug. 5 on Highway 301 near SC 4, approximately three miles south of Orangeburg, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The crash involved...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash near the Edisto area. It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m. A 2006 Ford Econoline van traveling east crossed all lanes of US-301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina

Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
ELGIN, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old SC boy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen with medical conditions. Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road, deputies say. He was last seen wearing blue...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Centre Daily

‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say

A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
LANCASTER, SC

