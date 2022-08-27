Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
bgsufalcons.com
BGSU Battles Buckeyes Thursday Night at Cochrane
7:00 p.m. | Cochrane Stadium | Bowling Green, Ohio. • Live Stats: BGSUFalcons.com | Twitter: @BGSUmenssoccer •. • The Bowling Green State University men's soccer team opens the home portion of the 2022 season this week. Head coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons welcome the Ohio State University to town on Thursday evening (Sept. 1). First touch is set for 7:00 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, and admission is free.
bgsufalcons.com
Falcons Open Home Slate This Weekend With Hampton Inn Invitational
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will return to the Stroh Center for the first time during the 2022 season with the Hampton Inn Invitational. This will be the first time since the 2019 season that BGSU has hosted the invitational and will welcome Northern Kentucky, Western Kentucky and DePaul. In 2019, BGSU went 3-0 at the invitational, beating Charlotte, Butler and Cleveland State.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Planned drug deal ends in shooting, says police
A woman reportedly admitted to meeting a man to sell him drugs but ended up shooting him after an argument.
Comments / 0