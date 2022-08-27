ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Ranking the UA Cornerbacks: Dwight McGlothern Makes His Move

FAYETTEVILLE — With the 2022 season opener just days away, most of the Arkansas football depth chart is set. A few backup jobs are still up for grabs, but very few questions remain about the starters. The notable exception to that is at cornerback, as the Razorbacks are still...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro

With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
SPRINGDALE, AR

