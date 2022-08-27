Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs’ Historic 2023 Baseball Class Set to Break 2 Arkansas Recruiting Records
FAYETTEVILLE — For all the attention Sam Pittman and Eric Musselman get for their efforts on the recruiting trail, Dave Van Horn has quietly done something for Arkansas baseball that neither of them have yet to accomplish in their sport. In the latest update to Perfect Game’s rankings for...
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking the UA Cornerbacks: Dwight McGlothern Makes His Move
FAYETTEVILLE — With the 2022 season opener just days away, most of the Arkansas football depth chart is set. A few backup jobs are still up for grabs, but very few questions remain about the starters. The notable exception to that is at cornerback, as the Razorbacks are still...
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
talkbusiness.net
Ritter wrapping up $12 million investment in Fort Smith metro
With a $12 million expansion investment in the Fort Smith region nearing completion, Ritter Communications expects to provide high speed internet and telephone services to businesses in Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma and Ozark by the end of September. Alan Morse, president and CEO of Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, said Tuesday...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Federal lawsuit filed against Arkansas officers seen beating man in video
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Washington County Fair suspected shooter arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm drain in Bentonville
A woman and a child are hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain after heavy flooding in Bentonville on August 29.
Former Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday night, Aug. 26, at the Washington County Fair, the fun quickly turned into fear after reports of an active shooter. "We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything," said fair attendee Maddi McMillan. Katie Center and two other first responders...
kuaf.com
Cannabis Consumers, Industry Leaders Pack Northwest Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expo
Vendors from Arkansas-based medical marijuana industries met in Springdale over the weekend to discuss compliance, market changes and implications of a potential recreational marijuana bill. The third annual Arkansas Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was staged over the weekend at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Friday was...
Arkansas man sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced on August 30 to 13 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Man arrested for shooting at empty pickup truck
Springdale Police have arrested one man in connection to shooting at an empty pickup truck following a disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 28.
