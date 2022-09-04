ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

RuPaul's Drag Race just won another 2 Emmys. Meet the 2 men who helped turn the show into a global phenomenon.

By Chris Johnston
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5Vi3_0hYcEJIv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXsZo_0hYcEJIv00
Fenton Bailey, RuPaul Charles and Randy Barbato at the premiere of "Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures" in 2016.

Getty Images

  • Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have worked with RuPaul since they met on the 1980s NYC club scene.
  • They launched his music career and their production company makes "RuPaul's Drag Race".
  • "Drag Race" just won 2 more Emmys, including a seventh outstanding reality host win for RuPaul.

Anyone who's watched "RuPaul's Drag Race" will have seen the names Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato flash on-screen in the opening credits.

Bailey, 62, and Barbato, 61, are responsible for propelling drag culture into the mainstream by helping to turn RuPaul and "Drag Race" into global phenomenons.

They have been at RuPaul's side through the many phases of his career, from singer to talk-show host to the reality star we know today.

"Drag Race" added two more Emmys to its bulging collection at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, bringing its total to 26 from 56 nominations. RuPaul also picked up his seventh consecutive award for outstanding host for a reality or competition program and 12th Emmy – a record for a Black artist.

"We've just finished season 14, and the show just keeps growing," Barbato told Insider on a Zoom call from Los Angeles.

"Everyone can relate to the feeling of being an outsider. Drag is ultimately a universally relatable thing," Bailey said of the popularity of "Drag Race" and the stars it has helped create.

"Drag Race" has an average weekly audience of more than 600,000 in the US, and millions more around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPkRX_0hYcEJIv00
RuPaul won his seventh consecutive Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or competition program on Saturday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bailey, who's originally from Portsmouth in the UK, and Barbato, from New Jersey, have worked with RuPaul since the 1980s after meeting him on the New York club scene.

The duo run World of Wonder , the production company behind the reality competition that has spawned an ever-growing number of editions in countries from Canada to the Philippines, along with the spinoffs "All Stars" and "Untucked."

Bailey and Barbato aren't strangers to performing themselves. While attending New York University's film school together in the '80s, they formed a disco-pop duo called the Fabulous Pop Tarts.

They recorded two albums featuring guest stars like Lady Miss Kier, the singer for Deee-Lite, the band behind the infectious '90s classic " Groove Is in the Heart " — and an artist called RuPaul, who's gone on to become the world's most famous drag queen with their help.

Bailey and Barbato produced Ru's first solo album in 1986 and became his manager.

In 1991, they set up World of Wonder, borrowing its name from the title of a 1970s British educational magazine for children that Bailey once read. That year, they also made their first TV show, a compilation program called " Manhattan Cable ." RuPaul was featured on the show, which Barbato once described as "YouTube before YouTube."

RuPaul's first real taste of success came in 1993, when his song "Supermodel (You Better Work)" became a hit after being played in heavy rotation on MTV.

The dance-pop song gently poked fun at the supermodels who then dominated the fashion world and provided a break from the grunge rock that dominated the charts at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlgKO_0hYcEJIv00
RuPaul at the VH1 Fashion and Music Awards in December 1995 in New York City.

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images

Bailey and Barbato then produced "The RuPaul Show," a talk show for VH1 that aired between 1996 and 1998.

At the same time, they were creating productions like "The Adam and Joe Show," a comedy TV show for Britain's Channel 4 in the late 1990s, presented by Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish. (Cornish went on to direct "Attack the Block," the film that first brought John Boyega to the big screen).

Bailey and Barbato also directed the 2000 documentary "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which told the story of the rise and fall of the televangelist couple Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, with RuPaul narrating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OD8Kz_0hYcEJIv00
Daya Betty, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Kerri Colby, Lady Camden and Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté at a party in West Hollywood in June.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Drag Race" came about when Bailey and Barbato were discussing new projects with RuPaul in the late 2000s. According to them, RuPaul said he would never do a reality-competition series before eventually changing his mind.

But Bailey said at the time there was "a resistance to drag on TV" and "the door felt closed." World of Wonder ended up co-financing the first season themselves before it was picked up by Logo, a cable channel aimed at LGBTQ audiences, where it ran for eight seasons.

"It became clear to all of us very early on that there was something absolutely magical here," Barbato said, noting that RuPaul was an "incredible talent that you didn't ordinarily get to see on television."

"Ru speaks TV fluently and has a very specific point of view that's a combination of comedy and wit and heart and sass and spirituality," Barbato said. "So even though those early seasons were a bit raw and rough around the edges, the format really hasn't changed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiJsP_0hYcEJIv00
Randy Barbato, RuPaul and Fenton Bailey at the Fashion Does Drag Ball in New York City in September 2017.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

As its rating steadily rose, the show's breakthrough came in 2017 when it moved to VH1, which is available to most US homes with cable TV.

The first foreign versions appeared in Chile and Thailand, but the pinnacle arrived in October 2019 when "Drag Race UK" premiered on the BBC.

Getting a British edition commissioned had taken "dozens" of attempts, Bailey said. Sky, the satellite-TV broadcaster formerly owned by Rupert Murdoch, "thought it was too trashy for them," he said, but the BBC eventually said yes. "Drag Race" has become one of the most popular shows on its iPlayer streaming platform, with a fourth season underway.

"Drag Race UK" was a turning point, because it helped demonstrate the show's universality, Barbato said.

"Drag is alive in every corner of the world," he said. "The format translates without overwhelming the regional aspects of drag in all these different territories. Each version has its own flavor. They wear their own set of heels and their own wigs, and we're all happier for that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMcyY_0hYcEJIv00
The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three, Krystal Versace (centre), with the other queens in London in November 2021.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

There are now versions of the show in Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Holland, the Philippines, and "Down Under," but only the UK and Australia-New Zealand iterations are presented by RuPaul. Some are hosted by former contestants, such as the Canadian version which has Brook Lynn Hytes at the helm .

Barbato stressed that "Drag Race" is creating a platform that allows existing drag talent to be seen: "We are not creating a drag empire — a drag empire already exists. It's global and we are turning people on to it. That is an important distinction.

"There's been this talent pool that's gone unrecognized for decades and people are just discovering that."

He added: "One of the most satisfying things about working on this show is just watching these girls traveling around the world and working and making people happy."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death

The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.Day of DeathThursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.The new King had dashed to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul Charles
Person
Rupaul
Person
Joe Cornish
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Astronomical#Adam And Joe#Cable Tv#Nyc#The Creative Arts
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Sir Elton John pays further tribute to Queen onstage in Toronto

Sir Elton John has continued his tributes to the Queen at his concert in Toronto on Thursday night, during which he praised the monarch and her “inspiring presence”.The singer-songwriter told his audience the Queen had led Britain through “some of our greatest and darkest moments” saying she “deserved” her final rest.Reflecting on the 96-year-old’s death on Thursday in Scotland, Sir Elton then gave a rendition of his 1974 track Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while images of the smiling monarch, wearing a bright purple coat and hat, were displayed on the screens.“She was an inspiring presence to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

Business Insider

602K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy