Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Soccer beat Upper Sandusky High School 1-0
The Lady Cats brought home win number 4 tonight beating the Rams 1-0. The teams battled scoreless with 2 minutes left in the game when a ball played into the Ram’s box taken by Abi Temple fell to the feet of Gabi Wetherill who was able to tap it by a couple defenders and bury it in the back of the net with 1:48 left in the game. The cats hung on allowing a free kick with 3 seconds left on the clock to get to goalie Ruby Styer who was able to punch save the kick over the net as time expired. Defenders Riley Hunt and Avery Smith held down the back line tonight making many Ram’s attackers come up short. It was a full team effort for sure and the Wildcats took home the win. The lady cats are back in action Tuesday as they start WBL action at Elida.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Perry 3-2
Wildcat volleyball came up short again in a tough loss against Lima Perry (26-24,16-25,19-25, 25-17, 15-17) Volleyball action will resume Thursday Sept 1, home against Lima Bath.
wktn.com
Mason Bloom Memorial Disc Golf Classic Scheduled
The Mason Bloom Memorial Disc Golf Classic has been scheduled for Saturday October 1. It will be held at Wharton Park course in Kenton. Check in and optional warmups will be at noon, player’s meeting at 12:45 and the round starts at 1pm on October 1. The entry fee...
wktn.com
Williams Hired as KHS Intervention Specialist
Christiaan Williams comes to Kenton after graduating from Ohio Northern University. He describes himself as a child at heart. Williams will be serving as an Intervention Specialist at Kenton High School. “I love playing games and I am very competitive in everything I do,” he said. In his spare...
wktn.com
Hardin Northern Cross Country at Seneca East Tiger Classic
HS Boys (15th place team) Saturday the JH Cross Country team competed in the Seneca East Tiger Classic. 33 schools, 98 boys, and 82 girls competed in our division.
wktn.com
Obituary for Lewis K. Fisher
A private family burial for Lewis K. Fisher will take place at Hale Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Lewis died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his residence outside of Ridgeway. He was born in Ridgeway on...
wktn.com
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Facing Charges After Crash Tuesday Night
A Kenton man is facing several charges after a crash with injuries that occurred Tuesday night. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, the crash was reported at 9:05 and occurred at the intersection of West Franklin and Leighton Streets. As a result, Gary...
wktn.com
Mary L. and John I. Brodman Scholarship Opens Doors for Wyandot County Students
(Marion) The family of Mary L. and John I. Brodman, a couple from Kirby, are starting a new scholarship fund to help students from Wyandot County attend Marion Technical College. Fairy Wagner, the oldest grandchild, and Dr. Amy Adams, the youngest, wanted to pass on their grandparents’ focus on the importance of education.
wktn.com
KES Club Welcomes New Staff
Kenton Elementary School new staff members were presented with items that were specially designed to welcome them to Kenton Elementary School. Student members of the 2021-2022 Crafts with Care Club created Kenton Wildcat magnets and designed special welcoming posters for the new staff members. The Crafts with Care Club consists...
wktn.com
The Institute for Civics and Public Policy Launches Season 2 of un-CAPP it!
ICAPP released the first episode of their podcast by catching their listeners. up on what happened over the summer and hinting at the rest of Season 2. ADA, OHIO— Ohio Northern University students Hailey Trimpey and Kennedy Aikey are back to co-host season two of their podcast “un-CAPP it!”: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/un-capp-it/id1609081001.
wktn.com
KCS District Hires Math and Science Teacher
The Kenton City School District announced the hiring of Elizabeth Stein as a math and science teacher. She is a Northwest Ohio Native and has spent the last decade in education. She has always loved learning in and out of the classroom and wants to bring that love of learning...
wktn.com
WOFB Celebrating 35 Years of Service
LIMA, OH (August 24, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank was officially commissioned back on August 21, 1987, meaning 2022 marks the Food Bank’s 35th year of service to 11 counties in West Central Ohio, inclyding Hardin County. From humble beginnings in the basement of First United...
wktn.com
Results of Union County Sobriety Checkpoint Released
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County this past Saturday. In total 149...
wktn.com
Wyandot County Fair Open Class Deadline is Thursday
The deadline for open class entries for the 2022 Wyandot County Fair is approaching. Entries close this Thursday September 1. You can find entry details by visiting: thewyandotcountyfair.com. You can enter in the Wyandot County Fairboard office or online at: wyandotsfo.fairwire.com.
wktn.com
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
wktn.com
Well Maintained Fairgrounds Sets Hardin County Fair Apart from Others
The start of the 2022 Hardin County Fair is less than a week away. Marketing and Communications Director Kolt Buchenroth said while the fair only runs one week out of the year, the grounds are well maintained year round, “As you go to other county fairs, a lot of them don’t have the paved roads that we do, the buildings that are kept the way ours are kept and maintained, so we’re really proud of the way the grounds look.”
wktn.com
Obituary for Donna Sue Stinson
Donna Sue Stinson, 74 of Kenton passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center. She was born in Kenton on Dec. 20, 1947 to the late Elmer and Lillian (Long) Stinson. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley (Tom) Myers and Nancy Lee and a brother, Gene Long. A sister, Darla Hoyt and an infant sister also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery and visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service (11am-1pm) Tuesday. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
wktn.com
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing
A road closing was announced Monday by the Hardin County Engineer’s Office. County Road 10, between State Route 235 and Township Road 55 closed starting Monday. It will be closed for 2 to three weeks. That is for a culvert replacement project. Also,. The Engineer’s Office announced a road...
wktn.com
MLJ Library Announces Labor Day and Fair Week Hours
Officials from the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library announced that the library will be closed this Saturday September 3 and Monday September 5. That is in observance of Labor Day Weekend. Also, the library will close at 5:00pm on September 6, 7 and 8 during the week of...
