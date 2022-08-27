The Lady Cats brought home win number 4 tonight beating the Rams 1-0. The teams battled scoreless with 2 minutes left in the game when a ball played into the Ram’s box taken by Abi Temple fell to the feet of Gabi Wetherill who was able to tap it by a couple defenders and bury it in the back of the net with 1:48 left in the game. The cats hung on allowing a free kick with 3 seconds left on the clock to get to goalie Ruby Styer who was able to punch save the kick over the net as time expired. Defenders Riley Hunt and Avery Smith held down the back line tonight making many Ram’s attackers come up short. It was a full team effort for sure and the Wildcats took home the win. The lady cats are back in action Tuesday as they start WBL action at Elida.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO