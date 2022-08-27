Read full article on original website
RONNIE GLEN HARPER
EDMONTON – Ronnie Glen Harper, 58, passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by family on 08/29/2022. He was born in Glasgow, KY on May 09, 1964, to James “Perry” Harper and Betty England Harper. Ronnie was a lifelong logger, avid hunter, and fisherman. Survivors Include his...
LEVI ELLIOTT WILLIS
WINDYVILLE – Levi Elliott Willis, age 14, departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The Edmonson County native was born on June 4, 2008, to Rickey Lee and Felicia Dawn Willis of Windyville. Levi was a student at Edmonson County Middle School and would have been in 8th...
Hometown Hero – Dr. Donald Green, DVM
“First of all, I want to give God the glory. He gifts us in different ways. He calls us to serve Him, and this is what I do…It’s just been a privilege and a blessing to serve Him and serve the people of Hart County.” Dr. Donald Green, DVM.
SHC provides fun activities for residents
For individuals in assisted living residences, activity programs and fun-filled events are an important part of living a quality life. While playing bingo and watching television may be the stereotyped ways to pass time, there are many more engaging activities for older adults to enjoy. Activities and events can be...
The museum is open!
At long last, the Metcalfe County Courthouse Museum is open to the public. The Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 25th with a sizable crowd gathered in the courthouse yard. In the opening ceremony Kay Harbison, President of the Metcalfe County Historical Society thanked the people...
Hart County Board of Education – Retired Teachers Recognized
The Hart County Board of Education met on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the auditorium of Hart County High School. Board Members Tyler Holthouser, Tina Rutledge, Cheryl Shirley, Wesley Hodges, and Sonya Gedda were in attendance, as well as Superintendent Nathan Smith. Recognitions/Presentations. Memorial Principal Allen Poynter recognized Kayli Stephens,...
“Good Vibes” Glasgow Shakes in Glasgow
When you step into the tropically inspired, funky, and friendly atmosphere of Glasgow Shakes the “Good Vibes” advertised on the wall in pink fluorescent letters are evident!. The unique drink stop opened its doors in August of ‘22. They’ve had a successful year. Since that time,...
Inmate solicits murder for hire
On August 19, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a murder-for-hire scheme in Hart County. The investigation revealed that Warren Johnson, a 45-year-old white male of Horse Cave, had solicited an unnamed individual to murder his estranged wife. Johnson, while incarcerated at the Hart County Jail,...
Taxes and more taxes
The Metcalfe County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, August 23rd with all members in attendance. The first order of business was to approve the Voting Precinct lease Agreement with Jerry Taylor for the Savoyard Precinct. This takes effect October 1, 2022, and allows the use of the property to be leased for $1 and the Taylors will continue to maintain the property.
