The Metcalfe County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, August 23rd with all members in attendance. The first order of business was to approve the Voting Precinct lease Agreement with Jerry Taylor for the Savoyard Precinct. This takes effect October 1, 2022, and allows the use of the property to be leased for $1 and the Taylors will continue to maintain the property.

METCALFE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO