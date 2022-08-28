ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California proposal would create Fast Food Council to set minimum standards for wages, hours

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0hYbrm1u00 Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants.

But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3 and 15, for six months after she lost her housing in 2019 when one of her employers began paying her minimum wage for eight hours even when she worked a 16-hour double shift.

Union organizers and other advocates say such wage theft and other exploitation is common in the fast food industry, particularly for women and racial minorities who make up many of California's more than half-million fast food workers. The industry denies such abuses are widespread.

Bernal and more than 100 others who recently rallied outside the state Capitol are pinning their hopes on groundbreaking legislation that would give fast food workers increased power and protections.

The proposal awaiting final action before the California Legislature adjourns Wednesday would create a new Fast Food Council made up of four workers' delegates alongside four employers' representatives and two state officials that would set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

McDonald's testing Chicken Big Mac in the US

Beginning later this month, McDonald's is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time.

Bernal said she hopes the council would give workers like herself "a seat at the table where they will respect us more and not allow wage theft to happen, and also importantly that we won't be afraid of retaliation."

Restaurant owners and franchisers say the proposal would drive up the price of fast food. They cite an analysis they commissioned by the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecast and Development that puts the price increase at 7% to 20%.

A late wage cap added to the bill would keep the increase on the low end of that range. Late amendments limit any minimum wage bump to $22 an hour next year, with cost of living increases thereafter, while the statewide minimum will be $15.50 an hour.

Other late amendments mean the council would also have to be approved by a petition signed by 10,000 fast food workers, and the council would now disappear after six years unless it is renewed.

Matthew Haller, president & CEO of the International Franchise Association, dismissed the last-minute revisions as "an attempt to put lipstick on a pig."

An earlier version cleared the Assembly in January with no votes to spare after falling short last year, and the revised bill is awaiting consideration in the Senate.

Though California's effort would be broader, a wage board created by New York's governor in 2015 led to an increase in fast food wages there, and similar efforts have been tried by some cities. The left-leaning Center for American Progress says that what also are known as workers' boards, worker standards boards or industry committees could combat economic inequality along with racial and gender pay gaps.

"If we are successful here, workers in Florida, Texas, New York, even Idaho will be heartened and they can replicate our successes," Democratic Assemblyman Alex Lee said at the workers' rally.

California's measure would cover fast food restaurants with at least 100 establishments nationally.

It grew out of the decade-long Fight for $15 and a Union minimum wage movement and efforts by labor unions to organize fast food workers in California and nationwide.

"This is more than just a labor fight. This is a fight about racial justice, this is a fight about gender justice," said Joseph Bryant, executive vice president of the Service Employees International Union behind the drive. "Eighty percent of the workers are people of color who work in fast food. Two-thirds of the workers are women who work in fast food, and these workers are being exploited."

Fast food workers in California are paid nearly $3 an hour less than comparable workers in other service sector jobs, according to a joint study released this month by Harvard and UC San Francisco.

Bernal hopes the California law and the ongoing effort to unionize fast food establishments will one day lead to benefits like paid vacations, medical coverage and a retirement plan. She filed a wage claim earlier this year with state regulators seeking $160,000 in back wages and penalties, while her son is alleging child labor law violations and threats by a restaurant manager.

Employees "are still fighting for some of the basic things that should have been happening a long time ago for the fast food workers who serve our community every day, even through a pandemic," said Democratic Assemblyman Chris Holden, the bill's author.

But Jesse Lara, whose family-owned business operates 34 El Pollo Loco franchises in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, said the bill is unnecessary and would harm the company's more than 1,000 employees.

It unfairly assumes "that we have to rip off our employees to make a profit," when many of the firms' managers have promoted from within, he said. Inflation is "killing us," he said, and higher wages and benefits would force restaurant owners to raise prices and cut workers' hours to make ends meet.

The pending bill targets bona fide abuses, but also furthers unions' goals of collective bargaining with the entire industry instead of attempting to organize fast food chains one restaurant at a time, said Janice Fine, a professor of labor studies and employment relations who directs Rutgers University's workplace justice lab.

Such sector-wide negotiations are common in Europe, she said, but rare in the U.S.

California already has some of the strongest worker protection laws and regulations in the U.S. if not the world, said Matt Sutton, the California Restaurant Association's senior vice president for government affairs and public policy.

He disputed claims that the fast food sector has a higher rate of labor, unemployment, health and safety incidents, but said the answer regardless should be for lawmakers to put more money into enforcing labor standards instead of creating a new council with unique regulatory power over one industry.

"There are avenues to punish employers when it's appropriate," Sutton said.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's Department of Finance also opposed the bill in June, citing its potential costs and what it said could be "a fragmented regulatory and legal environment."

"It is not clear that this bill will accomplish its goal, as it attempts to address delayed enforcement by creating stricter standards for certain sectors, which could exacerbate existing delays," the administration warned.

Comments / 79

GH..
4d ago

Business owners set their own prices. You either patronize them or you don't. You either work there or you don't. The state of California needs to mind its own business.

Reply(2)
27
Mr. Ralphus
4d ago

That is so ridiculous, the price of fast food will just go up so high and people won't buy it anymore. I know I have stopped already with inflation.

Reply(6)
23
Geil Kindmachen
4d ago

Already quit going to fast food places, stupid price hikes for workers wanting higher pay, well I have news for everyone, those jobs were normally held by teenagers and seniors. Teenagers gained job and social skills while earning spending money and seniors did it to supplement their incomes and social interaction. Now bring in the people like that woman and her 2 kids and what do you get, hyper inflated prices for por me I came here to take others jobs and demand more money! What happened to skilled workers only come to America ? And don’t say those are jobs only foreigners will do, bs! All my kids in school tried and did work fast food jobs but had to compete to get them. And yep all replaced by immigrants because they didn’t have restricted hours to go to school. So blame the fast food owners also for being complicit in causing this situation also!

Reply(1)
27
Related
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Daily Mail

McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill

The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Sutton
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Labor Union#Legislature#Food Drink#Fast Food Council#Kia#Capitol#Mcdonald#Chicken Big Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Surfline

Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California

More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy