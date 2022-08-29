ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin’s plan to expand troops unlikely to steer victory in Ukraine war, UK defence ministry says

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuBLD_0hYbpOyA00

Vladimir Putin ’s bid to expand his army by hundreds of thousands of troops is unlikely to have an impact on the war in Ukraine , the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The Russian military is set to grow with the addition of 137,000 troops from next year following a presidential decree signed on 25 August.

It comes amid reports that Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, though Moscow is yet to publish any official number of its casualties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Y19N_0hYbpOyA00

However, the British defence ministry has said that the decree is “unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia’s combat power in Ukraine”.

The ministry explained that this is due to the high number of troops that Moscow has already lost, estimating losses in the tens of thousands – though Russia is yet to publish any official number of its casualties.

The MoD added that “very few contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory”.

As the Ukraine invasion passes the six-month mark, Mr Putin seeks to boost the number of Russian armed forces personnel to 2,039,758 overall, including 1,150,628 servicemen.

The expansion of the army will come into effect on 1 January.

All Russian men aged 18-27 must serve one year in the military, but a large number avoid the draft for health reasons or deferments granted to university students. The share of men who avoid the draft is particularly big in Moscow and other major cities.

Meanwhile, Russian artillery fired at Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, local officials said on Sunday, adding to residents’ anguish as reports of shelling around the plant fuelled fears of a radiation disaster.

Russia‘s defence ministry said on Sunday there was more Ukrainian shelling of the plant over the past 24 hours, just a day after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of targeting Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, which has prompted grave international concern.

Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said it had no new information about attacks on the plant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops in Kherson ‘pushed back’ by Kyiv, UK says

Western officials have said Ukraine has pushed back Russian troops in several areas around Kherson, the city region in the south which fell to Vladimir Putin’s forces in February.The officials said Ukrainians had made some tactical gains in the area, but warned it was too soon to determine if the offensive launched this week by Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces is succeeding.Earlier on Friday the Ukrainian military claimed that Russian forces had suffered “significant losses” region.Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said: “We continue to destroy the enemy in terms of its logistics, capabilities, capacities. Ammunition warehouses...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site. Britain’s Defense Ministry says shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said Russian shelling damaged houses, gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the Nikopol region on the other bank of the Dnieper River, part of fighting in several areas of eastern and southern Ukraine overnight. The team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, braving gunfire and artillery blasts along their route, crossed the frontlines to reach the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday in a mission to help safeguard the plant against catastrophe. Fighting Thursday prompted the shutdown of one reactor — underscoring the urgency of their task. Russia and Ukraine traded accusations that the other side was trying to impede the work of the IAEA experts, or control the message.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Isis says it will release video of top Taliban cleric’s assassination

Islamic State Khorasan Province [ISKP] is planning to release a video of the assassination of Rahimullah Haqqani, a prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban as well as education of girls.According to the ISKP’s media wing Al-Azaim Foundation — which published the eighth issue of the group’s mouthpiece Khurasan Ghag magazine — the video will be aimed at winning the Salafist support and undermining the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.Haqqani had been a critic of ISKP. He was killed in an attack last month when a man detonated explosives hidden in an artificial plastic limb.A senior Taliban official told Reuters at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk rejects handshake from Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka at US Open

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk on Thursday refused to shake hands with her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka and instead opted for a racket tap after their second-round match at the US Open. Kostyuk was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by Azarenka. The 20-year-old Ukrainian has been among the most vocal critics of the lack of condemnation from Russian and Belarusian players to the invasion of her country.“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now,” Kostyuk said. “I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government so...
TENNIS
The Independent

G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin's revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war's impact on energy prices and inflation. The ministers said they would impose the cap by barring insurance or shipping companies from helping Russia sell oil at prices above the set limit.The decision follows discussions at the group’s summit earlier this year and aims at solving one of the vexing problems with sanctions against Russia: Global oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian#British#Mod#Effe
The Independent

Trump falls for fake Ivanka Trump account on Covid vaccines

Donald Trump promoted an obviously fake anti-vaccine post attributed to his daughter Ivanka’s Truth Social account as he raged about the FBI and the Mar-a-Lago raid on Tuesday.“Biden and his government are still trying to manipulate you with the useless vaccines. Don’t fall for his lies, it’s over,” the bogus post read, before going on to encourage followers to purchase an anti-vax book. The post was one of dozens of “retruths”, memes and furious statements made by the former president on the social media platform overnight on Monday. Mr Trump regurgitated many of his old grievances as he...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump had empty classified folders among loose secret papers, unsealed Mar-a-Lago raid inventory reveals

FBI agents found 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents among the 27 boxes removed from former president Donald Trump’s home during a court-authorised search on 8 August, according to an unsealed copy of a detailed inventory filed with a federal judge.The 27 boxes were found to contain at least 11,000 documents which are by law the property of the United States government and were supposed to be returned to the National Archives at the close of his term. Agents also seized more than 100 “unique documents with classification markings,” including three stored in Mr Trump’s desk....
POTUS
The Independent

‘We’re gonna blind ourselves’: Ex-intel officials say Trump’s document hoarding could ruin years of work

Former president Donald Trump’s hoarding of highly classified national defence information at the Palm Beach, Florida, home could bring about a level of damage to US intelligence operations not seen in decades, according to current and former intelligence community officials and experts who spoke to The Independent.A Tuesday court filing from the Department of Justice laid out just how many documents containing America’s most sensitive secrets were recovered from the ex-president over the last nine months. More than 100 “unique documents with classification markings” were seized from his Mar-a-Lago club during an 8 August search by FBI agents, including three...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Truss and Sunak send final message to Tory voters ahead of polls closing

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both sent final messages to Tory members, with polling set to close in the race to become the next prime minister.Polling closes at 5pm, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that has dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is believed to be on course for victory and in her final message on Friday she paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.She said: “It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Workers at Port of Liverpool to stage strike in dispute over pay

Workers at the Port of Liverpool will stage a two-week strike in a row over pay.On Friday, Unite the Union confirmed more than 560 port operatives and maintenance engineers would take strike action from September 19 to October 3 after rejecting a pay offer.A spokesman for Unite said a 7% pay offer amounted to a pay cut and bosses at Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC), part of Peel Ports Group, had failed to honour a 2021 pay agreement.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers across the country are sick to death of being told to take a hit on...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Argentina vice-president incredibly survives assassination attempt after attacker’s gun jams: ‘The trigger was pulled’

Argentina’s vice-president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, survived an assassination attempt late on Thursday after a man with a loaded gun tried and failed to shoot her.Video footage of the incident showed a man holding a pistol inches away from the vice president’s head as she greeted supporters. Ms Fernandez de Kirchner was unharmed in the incident.On Thursday, President Alberto Fernandez confirmed in a televised address that a man attempted to kill the vice-president while she was surrounded by hoardes of supporters outside her Buenos Aires home. “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hundreds of TV and film producers urge new PM to abandon privatisation of Channel 4

Hundreds of TV and production companies have urged the next prime minister to scrap the privatisation of Channel 4. The government announced controversial plans to sell off the broadcaster earlier this year, which was met with criticism from the creative industry, politicians and celebrities. Channel 4 has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising. Ministers said government ownership was holding the broadcaster back from competing with streaming giants like Netflix as they made the case for the sale. Nearly all TV and production companies have now made their opposition clear to whoever will...
WORLD
The Independent

easyJet: how will passengers wrongly denied boarding get the compensation due?

After repeatedly misleading customers about their rights, Britain’s biggest budget airline has told The Independent it will contact and compensate travellers who were incorrectly blamed for having out-of-date passports for travel to the European Union.How can you tell if you were turned away at the departure gate wrongly, by easyJet or any other airline – and what can you claim?These are the key questions and answers, assembled with the help of a leading consumer lawyer: Gary Rycroft, partner at Joseph A Jones of Lancaster,What’s the background?Following the UK’s choice to become “third country nationals” after leaving the EU, two post-Brexit...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ousted strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is poised to return to Sri Lanka, nearly two months after the ousted president fled the cash-strapped nation following an anti-government uprising and full-scale occupation of his home by protesters.Mr Rajapaksa, 73, who is currently in Thailand, is expected to return to Colombo on Saturday, a source close to him told the Daily Mirror newspaper.In another boost to the Rajapaksa family, the former president’s brother Basil, who was serving as the country’s finance minister when the crisis occurred, has been given permission to travel overseas up to 15 January next year by the country’s Supreme Court.The younger...
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy