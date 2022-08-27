Gorgeous turnkey furnished 3 level home located high up in desirable Moonridge. minutes from the lake and Ski Resorts and hiking trails in the nearby national forest. This home has 4 bedrooms and the loft can easily be converted to a 5th bedroom and with the spacious lower level Casita it can easily sleep 10. This home has gorgeous wood walls, ceilings and flooring, and floor to ceiling window! A TRUE BIG BEAR CLASSIC! The living room boasts a grand stone fireplace and a slider that opens up to a newly refinished wrap around deck with breathtaking mountain and sky views located high up amidst mature whispering pines. Enjoy the famous 4th of July fireworks on the lake from you upper deck! The user friendly open concept kitchen has a brand new stove, a newer stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The loft has an area to work from home and enjoy the beautiful mountain and and pine tree views, the upper bedroom also has a wood burning stove for Winter evenings. Located on a large lot with a fenced back yard and a newer wrap around concrete patio for the cool Summer days. This home comes turnkey furnished. Make this a permanent or vacation home or a successful vacation rental!

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO