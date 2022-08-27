ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

tylerwoodgroup.com

1364 Shay Road, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22177154)

Welcome home!"This charming home in Shay Meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, laundry room, and attached 1 car garage. With views of beautiful Gold Mountain, plenty of parking and large backyard for entertaining, you will want to hurry make this home yours enjoy. -Seller willing to pay up to 2% for 1% interest rate buy down on loan for buyer. Seller willing to pay up to $6,000.00 towards buyers closing costs.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

720 Maltby Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204670)

Chalet with Views of Gold Mtn. Level Easy Access .Updated Interior, Kitchen ,Bathroom , Bedrooms, Dual Pane Windows ,a Wood Burning Stove in Living Room to Heat Up Entire Cabin. Redwood Fencing , Shed out back 6X8X18. Year Built 1966 Community Big Bear City. County San Bernardino. Additional Details. APPLIANCES...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

369 Riverside Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 219083838PS)

Brand new construction in Sugarloaf. Just a short drive to all that the Big Bear area has to offer. Log siding on the front of home creates a true cabin look. Single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage. Covered front porch. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with Rock accented fireplace. Forced air natural gas heating. Hickory cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Dishwasher, microwave and stove included. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious bathrooms with tile shower/tub in both. Separate laundry room. 5000 sq ft lot.
SUGARLOAF, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1100 Cedar Mountain Road, BIG BEAR CITY, CA 92314 (MLS # 219083761DA)

Gorgeous turnkey furnished 3 level home located high up in desirable Moonridge. minutes from the lake and Ski Resorts and hiking trails in the nearby national forest. This home has 4 bedrooms and the loft can easily be converted to a 5th bedroom and with the spacious lower level Casita it can easily sleep 10. This home has gorgeous wood walls, ceilings and flooring, and floor to ceiling window! A TRUE BIG BEAR CLASSIC! The living room boasts a grand stone fireplace and a slider that opens up to a newly refinished wrap around deck with breathtaking mountain and sky views located high up amidst mature whispering pines. Enjoy the famous 4th of July fireworks on the lake from you upper deck! The user friendly open concept kitchen has a brand new stove, a newer stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The loft has an area to work from home and enjoy the beautiful mountain and and pine tree views, the upper bedroom also has a wood burning stove for Winter evenings. Located on a large lot with a fenced back yard and a newer wrap around concrete patio for the cool Summer days. This home comes turnkey furnished. Make this a permanent or vacation home or a successful vacation rental!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39023 Waterview Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32204734)

Excellent opportunity near Inspiration Point/Boulder Bay that has not been on the market since 1987. This 5 bedroom home sits on a gradual sloped 1/3 of an acre parcel surrounded by neighborhood trees, perfect for the buyer looking for this incredible location and willingness to remodel the way the want it. Homes on Lakeview don't hit the market very often. Come take a look at this incredible opportunity.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
KTLA

How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave

Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cool Centers Available Countywide for Duration of Heat Wave

(CNS) – With the onset of what’s predicted to be a nearly week-long heat wave, officials are reminding residents that dozens of “cool centers” will be open during daylight hours for people to escape the scorching temperatures throughout Riverside County. “High temperatures can be hazardous for...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

35-year-old drowns while swimming with his friends at Arizona lake, officials say

A 35-year-old man drowned at an Arizona lake while swimming with friends, California authorities said. Samuel J. Wipf, of Parker, Arizona, was swimming in Skiers Cove on Lake Havasu on Sunday, Aug. 28, when he began to struggle in the water, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said. Wipf went “under the water and never resurfaced.”
PARKER, AZ
paininthepass.info

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
onscene.tv

Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley

08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

