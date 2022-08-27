Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
Heat wave could bring challenges for firefighters battling Azusa-area brush fires
Temperatures are expected to push into the triple digits continuing through the Labor Day weekend.
Hikers warned of danger near popular waterfall site in San Bernardino Mountains
Southern Californians who are heading to the San Bernardino Mountains for relief from the heat wave are being warned to stay away from a dangerous spot at Forest Falls.
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave
Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
Teen Rescued After Falling From the Side of a Big Falls Waterfall
A 17-year-old female was injured on Monday morning after falling approximately 15 feet while climbing up the side of a waterfall in Big Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest. At around 10:35 a.m. a 911 call was received from a friend of the injured hiker indicating that the Highland...
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour in Riverside, CA Oct 25, 2022 – presale password
The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is here! Everyone with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they...
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
National Park Service GPS shortcut warning after flash floods
Don't trust what a GPS navigation device tells you to do when trying to take a shortcut through the desert. That's the message being put out by the Mojave National Preserve which was hit hard by flash flooding over the last couple of weeks.
Changes to Solid Waste Collection, Recycling and Edible Food Recovery Coming to Unincorporated Areas
The County has adopted a roadmap for implementing California’s sweeping new law designed to eliminate the biggest source of methane emissions by diverting organic wastes, including food, from landfills. Customers in the unincorporated areas under the County’s solid waste jurisdiction will be required to separate food scraps and other...
Cool Centers Available Countywide for Duration of Heat Wave
(CNS) – With the onset of what’s predicted to be a nearly week-long heat wave, officials are reminding residents that dozens of “cool centers” will be open during daylight hours for people to escape the scorching temperatures throughout Riverside County. “High temperatures can be hazardous for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
35-year-old drowns while swimming with his friends at Arizona lake, officials say
A 35-year-old man drowned at an Arizona lake while swimming with friends, California authorities said. Samuel J. Wipf, of Parker, Arizona, was swimming in Skiers Cove on Lake Havasu on Sunday, Aug. 28, when he began to struggle in the water, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said. Wipf went “under the water and never resurfaced.”
Fire Burning Brush near San Gabriel Dam in Angeles National Forest
Fire Burning Brush near San Gabriel Dam in Angeles National Forest
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley
08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
