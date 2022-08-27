Read full article on original website
WKRG
Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Mobile will have downtown Iron Bowl block party, city announces
The city of Mobile has announced plans for a downtown Iron Bowl Block Party on Nov. 26. The event will feature live music and an outdoor holiday market, with the game itself to be shown on a large screen positioned on Dauphin Street between Cedar and Lawrence Streets. “In Alabama,...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
atmorenews.com
Papa John’s to open pizzeria in Atmore
Although exact plans are not known yet, a sign posted on the side of the former Church’s Fried Chicken building indicates that Papa John’s International will open a pizzeria on the site in the relatively near future. The sign, placed on the Southfield window of the former chicken...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Labor Day Weekend in Baldwin, AL
Here are Macaroni KID Baldwin's picks for the five things to do in the Baldwin Area with kids this Labor Day Weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. Streets of Downtown OWA from 9 AM- 4PM on September 3rd. 2. Labor Day Fireworks. Fireworks begin at 8:50 PM...
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music
Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
Atmore Advance
Patterson Street Community Fun Day held Saturday
After a dreary week, residents celebrated a break in the weather Saturday at the second annual Patterson Street Community Fun Day. The event, which is sponsored and brought on by the Atmore Police and Fire Departments, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Councilwoman Eunice Johnson, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Atmore, the Poarch Creek Indians and Stephen Johnson, among others, is an opportunity for the community to come together in love and unity, officials said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
utv44.com
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
Arrest imminent in fatal Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon policeman
Sources close to the investigation of the fatal car crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez tell News 5 they are very close to making an arrest.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
Popculture
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
