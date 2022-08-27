ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG

Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
SARALAND, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Papa John’s to open pizzeria in Atmore

Although exact plans are not known yet, a sign posted on the side of the former Church’s Fried Chicken building indicates that Papa John’s International will open a pizzeria on the site in the relatively near future. The sign, placed on the Southfield window of the former chicken...
ATMORE, AL
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Labor Day Weekend in Baldwin, AL

Here are Macaroni KID Baldwin's picks for the five things to do in the Baldwin Area with kids this Labor Day Weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. Streets of Downtown OWA from 9 AM- 4PM on September 3rd. 2. Labor Day Fireworks. Fireworks begin at 8:50 PM...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile

It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music

Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Patterson Street Community Fun Day held Saturday

After a dreary week, residents celebrated a break in the weather Saturday at the second annual Patterson Street Community Fun Day. The event, which is sponsored and brought on by the Atmore Police and Fire Departments, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Councilwoman Eunice Johnson, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Atmore, the Poarch Creek Indians and Stephen Johnson, among others, is an opportunity for the community to come together in love and unity, officials said.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
MOBILE, AL
Popculture

Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died

Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL

