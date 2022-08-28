ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Giddy Up: Orioles' Kremer Notches Strong Outing Against Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLpVz_0hYbbDlF00

The Houston Astros have now dropped consecutive contests to the Baltimore Orioles.

Dean Kremer continued the Baltimore Orioles' dominance off the rubber against the Houston Astros on Saturday. The right-hander faced the minimum through six innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one base runner until the seventh frame.

José Altuve broke up the perfect run in the fourth with a single before a ground ball from Yuli Gurriel was turned for a double play. Altuve broke the silence in the seventh inning with a no-out double, and Yordan Álvarez drove home the lead-off man on a single to right-center field.

The Astros sent José Urquidy to the mound, receiving only five innings from the right-hander. Urquidy got off to a difficult start, throwing 31 pitches in the first frame. He surrendered three runs on four hits — two being home runs — and three walks to five strikeouts on the night.

Seth Martinez, Phil Maton and Bryan Abreu combined for four scoreless frames out of the bullpen. The three fanned five batters en route to a 10-strikeout night for Houston's pitching staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOAh3_0hYbbDlF00
Houston Astros Shortstop David Hensley

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

David Hensley made his Major League debut Saturday. Batting eighth and playing shortstop, the 26-year-old went 0-for-3 in his first action since he was promoted a week ago. Hensley was called out on a check swing in the eighth inning with a runner on and two outs.

The Astros look to avoid a sweep starting at 1:10 p.m. Sunday with Justin Verlander toeing the rubber against righty Austin Voth. Houston has been outscored 5-1 in its last two losses to Baltimore.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Mound, TX
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Phil Maton
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Austin Voth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Houston Astros#The Baltimore Orioles#Houston Astros Shortstop#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
677
Followers
293
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy