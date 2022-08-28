Giddy Up: Orioles' Kremer Notches Strong Outing Against Astros

The Houston Astros have now dropped consecutive contests to the Baltimore Orioles.

Dean Kremer continued the Baltimore Orioles' dominance off the rubber against the Houston Astros on Saturday. The right-hander faced the minimum through six innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one base runner until the seventh frame.

José Altuve broke up the perfect run in the fourth with a single before a ground ball from Yuli Gurriel was turned for a double play. Altuve broke the silence in the seventh inning with a no-out double, and Yordan Álvarez drove home the lead-off man on a single to right-center field.

The Astros sent José Urquidy to the mound, receiving only five innings from the right-hander. Urquidy got off to a difficult start, throwing 31 pitches in the first frame. He surrendered three runs on four hits — two being home runs — and three walks to five strikeouts on the night.

Seth Martinez, Phil Maton and Bryan Abreu combined for four scoreless frames out of the bullpen. The three fanned five batters en route to a 10-strikeout night for Houston's pitching staff.

Houston Astros Shortstop David Hensley Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

David Hensley made his Major League debut Saturday. Batting eighth and playing shortstop, the 26-year-old went 0-for-3 in his first action since he was promoted a week ago. Hensley was called out on a check swing in the eighth inning with a runner on and two outs.

The Astros look to avoid a sweep starting at 1:10 p.m. Sunday with Justin Verlander toeing the rubber against righty Austin Voth. Houston has been outscored 5-1 in its last two losses to Baltimore.

