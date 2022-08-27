Editor’s Note: All letters from the editor reflect the views of the author only and do not represent a stance taken by The Collegian. To those wondering, I am Paul Brull, this year’s director of the cannabis desk. Up until now, Bella Eckburg, The Collegian’s opinion director, Taylor Paumen, The Collegian’s content managing editor and Grayson Acri, our (current) sole writer for the section, have been holding down the fort. They are all lovely humans, and I am deeply appreciative of their coverage so far. From strain reviews to opinion articles to guides for newcomers, these folks have covered the gamut already.

