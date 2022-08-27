Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rocky Mountain Collegian
2022-23 CSU men’s basketball schedule released
The Colorado State University men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season has been released. The official start to the season will be Nov. 7. The Rams will unofficially begin the season against the Metropolitan State University of Denver. The exhibition game will take place Friday, Oct. 28 at Moby Arena, with a tipoff time to be determined.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Colorado State volleyball serves stalwart pride
Less than a week into the season, the Colorado State University volleyball team has welcomed back Moby Madness with open arms. In only three games, the Rams have served history, entertained many and continued to work on perfecting their gameplay. Colorado State has a 2-1 overall record, starting off strong...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Food and Dining
Just like that, the school year at Colorado State University has begun. First-year students are excited to experience dorm life and everything that comes with it: new friends, roommates and nightlife.... 5 Fort Collins coffee shops that aren’t Starbucks. • August 16, 2022. Whether you’re in dire need of...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Embrace the last days of summer on the Fort Collins Trolley
For a quintessential Fort Collins summer experience, hop on the historic Fort Collins Trolley before fall officially begins. A trolley ride costs $2 for adults and offers a refreshing trip (when the weather is nice) down Mountain Avenue from City Park to Old Town. Trolley passengers can ask for a transfer ticket and get off at the stop on Howes Street and Mountain Avenue, explore Old Town or grab some lunch and then get back on the trolley toward City Park.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
More Transfort routes suspended amid staffing shortages
Another series of Transfort route suspensions was issued to begin Aug. 15 and will remain in place until further notice. A press release by the City of Fort Collins states recent staffing shortages have limited the services they can provide at this time. Route 19 is the most recent line...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Meridian Village construction on pause since March 2020
The construction site for the Meridian Village residence community has sat untouched since March 2020, as the project was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In 2022, as Fort Collins and Colorado State University are entering the post-pandemic era, what is stopping the construction of this housing project from resuming?
Rocky Mountain Collegian
5 dining hall hacks to level up your meals
Just like that, the school year at Colorado State University has begun. First-year students are excited to experience dorm life and everything that comes with it: new friends, roommates and nightlife. Unfortunately, dining hall food isn’t usually included on that list. If you’re one of the many first-years who view dining hall food as less than mediocre, you might find these tips helpful next time you grab a meal.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
LFTE: A note on the cannabis desk’s direction
Editor’s Note: All letters from the editor reflect the views of the author only and do not represent a stance taken by The Collegian. To those wondering, I am Paul Brull, this year’s director of the cannabis desk. Up until now, Bella Eckburg, The Collegian’s opinion director, Taylor Paumen, The Collegian’s content managing editor and Grayson Acri, our (current) sole writer for the section, have been holding down the fort. They are all lovely humans, and I am deeply appreciative of their coverage so far. From strain reviews to opinion articles to guides for newcomers, these folks have covered the gamut already.
