Traverse City, MI

My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Labor Day Weekend

From the Glen Arbor annual sidewalk sale to the Marquette blues fest, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this Labor Day weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web original article from...
GLEN ARBOR, MI
My North.com

Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022

Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Polka Fest 2022 Back To Its “Heyday” Numbers

Cedar’s annual polka party was an “incredible” success, festival co-chair Lisa Rossi-Brett tells the Leelanau Ticker. “Gate admission proceeds were up about 28 percent from last year…and those were up 30 percent over 2019.” (There was not a festival in 2020.) Recipients of the...
CEDAR, MI
traverseticker.com

Roundabout On Deck For Potter/Garfield/Hoch: Two More Being Studied For Hammond

On the heels of several roundabout projects – including two recently completed roundabouts at Keystone/Cass and Keystone/River/Beitner and one at Four Mile/Hammond – the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) is gearing up to tackle its next project: a new roundabout at Garfield/Potter/Hoch. Board members voted Thursday to hire OHM Advisors to complete design and engineering work for the estimated $1.5 million project, which could break ground late next year to address recurring accidents at the intersection. GTCRC is also in the process of studying two additional possible roundabouts on Hammond at the Three Mile and Garfield Road intersections.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Tales From The Crib: A U.S. Coastguardsman Shares What It's Like To Live At An Offshore Light

The North Manitou Light Keepers offered trips to Lake Michigan's iconic offshore lighthouse The Crib this summer with a very special tour guide on board: retired U.S. Coastguardsman Coby Thenikl. The Lake Ann resident and 1970 graduate of Suttons Bay High School rode along on the boat to the light and shared glimpses into his own wild ride on deck there for two shipping seasons. (There are stories that he just may have cruised a motorcycle around the perimeter…)
LAKE ANN, MI
awesomemitten.com

14 Top-Pick Michigan Pumpkin Patches

If you’re looking for a “pumpkin patch near me” or a “corn maze near me” in Michigan, we’ve gathered a list of Michigan pumpkin patches. We’re going to introduce you to the best of the best…. During the fall, the idea of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year

Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
BUCKLEY, MI
Up North Voice

Local poet publishes fourth book

GRAYLING – Local Poet, Douglas Wilson, recently published a fourth collection of his poetry through iUniverse and it will be available soon on Amazon and Barnesandnoble.com, and sold locally at Tip‘n the Mitten in Grayling. The new book entitled, “Angels at Midnight,” mostly focuses on the emotion of...
GRAYLING, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Shop, Save, Support

Have you visited the Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop lately? If it’s been more than three years—pandemic time flies—then be sure you’re headed to their new digs off Cass Road. Your one-stop shop for all things home, ReStore offers furniture, housewares, appliances, and even building materials, fixtures, and tools for your next remodel project. Even better: Shopping at the ReStore directly supports Habitat’s mission to build homes for working families in northern Michigan. Habitat is celebrating three years in their new space (2487 Rice Street, Traverse City) with a one-day-only sale on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when everything in the ReStore will be 50 percent off the marked price. Half off and a good cause? Sign us up. The store is open Tuesday from 10am to 6pm. Get more details and learn about ReStore’s offerings—plus what you can donate if you’re ready for fall cleaning!—at habitatgtr.org/restore.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage

Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
ALBA, MI

