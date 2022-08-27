Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Labor Day Weekend
From the Glen Arbor annual sidewalk sale to the Marquette blues fest, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this Labor Day weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web original article from...
My North.com
Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022
Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
leelanauticker.com
Polka Fest 2022 Back To Its “Heyday” Numbers
Cedar’s annual polka party was an “incredible” success, festival co-chair Lisa Rossi-Brett tells the Leelanau Ticker. “Gate admission proceeds were up about 28 percent from last year…and those were up 30 percent over 2019.” (There was not a festival in 2020.) Recipients of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
traverseticker.com
Roundabout On Deck For Potter/Garfield/Hoch: Two More Being Studied For Hammond
On the heels of several roundabout projects – including two recently completed roundabouts at Keystone/Cass and Keystone/River/Beitner and one at Four Mile/Hammond – the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC) is gearing up to tackle its next project: a new roundabout at Garfield/Potter/Hoch. Board members voted Thursday to hire OHM Advisors to complete design and engineering work for the estimated $1.5 million project, which could break ground late next year to address recurring accidents at the intersection. GTCRC is also in the process of studying two additional possible roundabouts on Hammond at the Three Mile and Garfield Road intersections.
leelanauticker.com
Tales From The Crib: A U.S. Coastguardsman Shares What It's Like To Live At An Offshore Light
The North Manitou Light Keepers offered trips to Lake Michigan's iconic offshore lighthouse The Crib this summer with a very special tour guide on board: retired U.S. Coastguardsman Coby Thenikl. The Lake Ann resident and 1970 graduate of Suttons Bay High School rode along on the boat to the light and shared glimpses into his own wild ride on deck there for two shipping seasons. (There are stories that he just may have cruised a motorcycle around the perimeter…)
awesomemitten.com
14 Top-Pick Michigan Pumpkin Patches
If you’re looking for a “pumpkin patch near me” or a “corn maze near me” in Michigan, we’ve gathered a list of Michigan pumpkin patches. We’re going to introduce you to the best of the best…. During the fall, the idea of the...
9&10 News
Benny’s Froyo and Mo, a Sweet, New Addition to Downtown Cadillac
Summer isn’t over yet and there’s never a bad time to enjoy some fresh froyo!. The constant line of people is wrapping around the inside of the store, just days after Benny’s Froyo and Mo has opened up in downtown Cadillac!. Owners Amberly Mejia and Kenda Rivera...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Fire causes superficial damage to downtown Frankfort business
What was reported as a possible electrical fire spreading up the exterior wall of a downtown Frankfort business turned out to be a superficial fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up North Voice
Local poet publishes fourth book
GRAYLING – Local Poet, Douglas Wilson, recently published a fourth collection of his poetry through iUniverse and it will be available soon on Amazon and Barnesandnoble.com, and sold locally at Tip‘n the Mitten in Grayling. The new book entitled, “Angels at Midnight,” mostly focuses on the emotion of...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Algoma Twp. bank robbery suspect arraigned
A man accused of robbing in bank near Rockford has been arraigned.
northernexpress.com
Shop, Save, Support
Have you visited the Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop lately? If it’s been more than three years—pandemic time flies—then be sure you’re headed to their new digs off Cass Road. Your one-stop shop for all things home, ReStore offers furniture, housewares, appliances, and even building materials, fixtures, and tools for your next remodel project. Even better: Shopping at the ReStore directly supports Habitat’s mission to build homes for working families in northern Michigan. Habitat is celebrating three years in their new space (2487 Rice Street, Traverse City) with a one-day-only sale on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when everything in the ReStore will be 50 percent off the marked price. Half off and a good cause? Sign us up. The store is open Tuesday from 10am to 6pm. Get more details and learn about ReStore’s offerings—plus what you can donate if you’re ready for fall cleaning!—at habitatgtr.org/restore.
9&10 News
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage
Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
michiganradio.org
Next stage in prosecuting alleged kidnapping plotters takes place this week in Antrim County
The next phase of the prosecution against a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to begin this week in northern Michigan. So far, two men pleaded guilty, two men were found not guilty and just last week a federal jury found two more men guilty on the charge of conspiring to kidnap the governor.
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Clearwater Township Homicide
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old Clearwater Township man. Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2-by-4.
Comments / 1