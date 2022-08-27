Have you visited the Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop lately? If it’s been more than three years—pandemic time flies—then be sure you’re headed to their new digs off Cass Road. Your one-stop shop for all things home, ReStore offers furniture, housewares, appliances, and even building materials, fixtures, and tools for your next remodel project. Even better: Shopping at the ReStore directly supports Habitat’s mission to build homes for working families in northern Michigan. Habitat is celebrating three years in their new space (2487 Rice Street, Traverse City) with a one-day-only sale on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when everything in the ReStore will be 50 percent off the marked price. Half off and a good cause? Sign us up. The store is open Tuesday from 10am to 6pm. Get more details and learn about ReStore’s offerings—plus what you can donate if you’re ready for fall cleaning!—at habitatgtr.org/restore.

