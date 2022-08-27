Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home. Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets...
WBKO
Donated buses from Barren Co. filled with supplies head to Eastern Kentucky
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three donated and filled school buses headed to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning. From Barren County to Letcher County, the buses were each filled with donated goods from the community. The donated goods, whether it be transportation or school supplies, they made the trip to lend...
WBKO
Warren Co. Public Schools hosting book donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Letcher County schools were completely destroyed by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky last month. On Monday, August 29th, the Warren County Public School system began hosting a book donation drive in order to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. Starting a book drive is something Melissa Stephanski says is a great way for Warren County Public Schools to support other schools in need.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Eastern Ky. flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) - Up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors will now be used to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the agreement Wednesday. Starting this week, the Commonwealth is moving the first trailers donated from...
wymt.com
Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
wymt.com
Sept. 28 is the deadline to register for FEMA aid
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Spokesman Nate Custer covers Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Whitley and Perry counties. He said he has never seen flooding damage like our region saw in late July. Remnants of homes, overturned vehicles, school bus in the waterway, all kinds of vegetative debris,” he said. Custer...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
clayconews.com
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
Lawrence County man arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested and charged after allegedly sharing sexually explicit images online.
1039thebulldog.com
12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
wklw.com
Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims
Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
WKYT 27
String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
WKYT 27
Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
wymt.com
Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several farmer’s markets in Eastern Kentucky are offering free produce following the floods. A grant from the Louisville-based Lee Initiative has allowed farmer’s markets in Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties to serve free produce. “It’s really hard to get fresh, local, good for...
somerset106.com
Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
clayconews.com
MAN DRIVING TRUCK ON FLAT TIRE LEADS TO 3RD DUI ARREST IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting via social media that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested a London man on his third DUI charge on Monday morning August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:42 AM. The arrest occurred on West Cumberland...
