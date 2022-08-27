ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Warren Co. Public Schools hosting book donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Letcher County schools were completely destroyed by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky last month. On Monday, August 29th, the Warren County Public School system began hosting a book donation drive in order to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. Starting a book drive is something Melissa Stephanski says is a great way for Warren County Public Schools to support other schools in need.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caney, KY
Breathitt County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
wymt.com

Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sept. 28 is the deadline to register for FEMA aid

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Spokesman Nate Custer covers Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Whitley and Perry counties. He said he has never seen flooding damage like our region saw in late July. Remnants of homes, overturned vehicles, school bus in the waterway, all kinds of vegetative debris,” he said. Custer...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Baker
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY
clayconews.com

Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male

LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Women#Rescue Team#The Lost Creek Community#K 9#Samaritans Purse
wklw.com

Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims

Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
CORBIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
somerset106.com

Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy