How to use Apple's $29 AirTag to track your luggage
By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
2 days ago
Many travelers lost their luggage after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the holidays.
Apple's AirTag can help expedite the return of your lost bag or at least ease your concerns about its location.
Setting up the small $29 device only takes a minute — here's how to do it.
In a flashback to the summer of 2022, checking luggage in the new year has shaped up to be a nightmare again. During the holiday travel rush amid a power winter storm, airlines — primarily Southwest — canceled and delayed thousands of flights …
Unfortunately, it's impossible to control the status of your flight or security wait times. But if your biggest fear is losing your bags while on vacation, there's a small $29 hack that could provide you with some much-needed sense of security: Apple's AirTags. Both airline employees and frequent travelers have recommended using the small Apple device to keep track of checked luggage while flying.
In late July, I tried this highly touted advice during a three-day work trip where I traveled across three states on a flight, two long bus rides, and several Lyft rides. And although I never misplaced my luggage, the sense of security I got from my AirTag has convinced me I'll never travel without one in my baggage again.
Using an AirTag will probably be the easiest travel "hack" you'll ever need. The tiny device is easy to acquire. It can be ordered online and either picked up the same day at an Apple store or shipped to your home. When you finally acquire one, It'll take more time to unbox the AirTag than to actually set it up. And if you're impatient, you'll be glad to hear there's no learning curve needed to use the Apple AirTag. All you have to do is hold it near your iPhone to pair the devices … … select the name of your AirTag (in this case "luggage") … … pop it in your bag and you're good to go. You can then track its location through the Find My app. And there's no need to worry about recharging the battery: The AirTag is designed to last at least a year.
The coin-sized device won't prevent an airline from losing your bags but at least you'll always have a live view of its location. And in some instances, this up-to-date tracking has helped expedite the return of lost bags, according to anecdotal stories floating around the internet.
If you have $30 to spare and endless worry about losing your luggage, the Apple AirTag may be your best bet. And in an age of chaotic and stressful travel, I'm sure we'd all be happy to take even the smallest opportunity to relieve our lost luggage anxieties. Read the original article on Business Insider
