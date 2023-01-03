ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to use Apple's $29 AirTag to track your luggage

By Brittany Chang
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNWwu_0hYYuG4S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4485X3_0hYYuG4S00
The silver part of the AirTag is a cap that unscrews to reveal the battery.

Dave Johnson

  • Many travelers lost their luggage after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the holidays.
  • Apple's AirTag can help expedite the return of your lost bag or at least ease your concerns about its location.
  • Setting up the small $29 device only takes a minute — here's how to do it.
In a flashback to the summer of 2022, checking luggage in the new year has shaped up to be a nightmare again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XpfU_0hYYuG4S00

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

During the holiday travel rush amid a power winter storm, airlines — primarily Southwest — canceled and delayed thousands of flights …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBvJS_0hYYuG4S00
Southwest Airlines was the airline behind the lion's share of the festive travel mayhem

Seth Herald/Getty Images

Source: Insider

… causing families to miss holidays …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSpEi_0hYYuG4S00
People wait in long queues for security at Heathrow Airport on June 1.

Carl Court/Getty Images.

Source: Insider

… and separating travelers from their checked luggage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPjA9_0hYYuG4S00
Baggage waits to be claimed at the Southwest Airlines baggage claim Tuesday 27 December, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Source: Insider

Unfortunately, it's impossible to control the status of your flight or security wait times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cfCb_0hYYuG4S00
Travelers crowd Terminal 1 departures hall while queueing at check-in counters in Humberto Delgado International Airport on July 09, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

But if your biggest fear is losing your bags while on vacation, there's a small $29 hack that could provide you with some much-needed sense of security: Apple's AirTags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107PPD_0hYYuG4S00
Both airline employees and frequent travelers have recommended using the small Apple device to keep track of checked luggage while flying.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bo4i_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider , Insider

In late July, I tried this highly touted advice during a three-day work trip where I traveled across three states on a flight, two long bus rides, and several Lyft rides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWLSI_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And although I never misplaced my luggage, the sense of security I got from my AirTag has convinced me I'll never travel without one in my baggage again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MapfV_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

Using an AirTag will probably be the easiest travel "hack" you'll ever need.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9jDs_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The tiny device is easy to acquire. It can be ordered online and either picked up the same day at an Apple store or shipped to your home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaOo1_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

When you finally acquire one, It'll take more time to unbox the AirTag than to actually set it up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM2XW_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And if you're impatient, you'll be glad to hear there's no learning curve needed to use the Apple AirTag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3Itt_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

All you have to do is hold it near your iPhone to pair the devices …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDJfO_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… select the name of your AirTag (in this case "luggage") …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiUR3_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… pop it in your bag and you're good to go.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7zR1_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

You can then track its location through the Find My app.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkT3k_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And there's no need to worry about recharging the battery: The AirTag is designed to last at least a year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1bWg_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Apple

The coin-sized device won't prevent an airline from losing your bags but at least you'll always have a live view of its location.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48W7NF_0hYYuG4S00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And in some instances, this up-to-date tracking has helped expedite the return of lost bags, according to anecdotal stories floating around the internet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6bwx_0hYYuG4S00
Unclaimed luggage piles up at London Heathrow Airport on July 8, 2022.

Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Insider , Twitter

If you have $30 to spare and endless worry about losing your luggage, the Apple AirTag may be your best bet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BibQA_0hYYuG4S00

Artur Debat/Getty Images

And in an age of chaotic and stressful travel, I'm sure we'd all be happy to take even the smallest opportunity to relieve our lost luggage anxieties.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11npTU_0hYYuG4S00
Luggage are piling up at Heathrow's Terminal 5.

Adam Kent

Read the original article on Business Insider

