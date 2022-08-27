ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Youtube Tv#Tv Streaming#Chinese#Reangelo Decaster#Abc Live#Espn#Curacao Date#Llws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT
Anita Durairaj

The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves

Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Weather Channel

Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy