Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener

By AP
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)—The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn’t know whether either will play at Minnesota.

“We have no idea,” LaFleur said. “I mean it’s hard to project that without being through practice, see how they respond and getting into team reps.”

Bakhtiari has played in only one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned for the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale, but had a setback and wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jenkins hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL on Nov. 21 at Minnesota.

Bakhtiari was an All-Pro left tackle in 2018 and 2020 . Jenkins, a Pro Bowl guard in 2020, filled in for Bakhtiari at left tackle last season before suffering his own injury.

With Bakhtiari and Jenkins unavailable, the Packers’ starting offensive line for their preseason games included Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

LaFleur said the Packers also haven’t decided on whether to remove kicker Mason Crosby from the PUP list before the start of the season. Crosby has said he underwent a “minor scope” on his knee during the offseason, but has expressed optimism he would be ready for the start of the season.

Crosby has never missed a game since beginning his NFL career in 2007.

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

