golfmagic.com
The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour
Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Boston Invitational: First round groups and tee times
The LIV Golf Boston Invitational is upon us and despite the constant criticism of the controversial new series, this is the most anticipated fixture yet. Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith will be making his debut on the Saudi-backed series after receiving what is rumoured to be a $100 million offer.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup financial trifecta, Tiger Woods’ surprising playing commitment and the worst celebrity golfer on the planet
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re jealous of Rory McIlroy, sure, but also Harry Diamond. The dude lugged around his buddy’s bag for four days and made nearly $2 million. Forget about being jealous, I’m more mad that none of my friends growing up went on to become a big-time golfer so I could ride his coattails, or, rather, ride his (sponsored) polos. In any event, Rory and Harry are rich(er), and I’m still writing about them, so here’s what else has us talking.
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
golfmagic.com
"What a career mistake" Golf fans react to Cameron Smith signing for LIV Golf
The worst kept secret in golf is finally out as World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith has officially joined the LIV Golf Tour. Smith, who will make his debut at LIV Golf Boston this Friday, has accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $100 million. In his eight-year...
Golf.com
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today
The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods supports Serena Williams at US Open Tennis
There are only a couple of individuals in the world of sport that transcend their game. Tiger Woods is one of them and so is Serena Williams and they were both in the same arena on Wednesday night. Williams, 40, has declared the 2022 US Open will be her final...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's $140m recruit Cam Smith could "fall off the map" warns Watson
There was so much to unpack as Bubba Watson faced the media for the first time as a LIV Golf Tour player. First, there was (in this writer's opinion) this tedious banter about making the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for his new team mates. WATCH:. If you didn't...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy makes history on PGA Tour with stunning statistic
Rory McIlroy may not have won as many times as Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour in 2022, but he chased the American down with scores of 63 and 66 at the weekend in Atlanta to win the FedEx Cup. Scores late on in the day have given McIlroy so...
theScore
PGA Power Rankings: 10 best players on TOUR this season
No one could have predicted the chaos of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. From LIV Golf's emergence to Phil Mickelson's departure from the public eye, the season was full of unexpected moments. While the TOUR may have lost major winners in Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau to LIV,...
NBC Sports
Cam Smith, five PGA members join LIV Golf
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 golfer in the world according to World Golf Ranking, is officially joining LIV Golf. The Australian was first linked with the breakoff league in mid-July, days after winning his first major, the Open Championship. He seemingly deflected media inquiries in the month since, preparing for the Tour Championship, where he finished 20th.
McIlroy prepares to 'stomach' LIV Golf players at Wentworth
ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy set the tone for a contentious week at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship when he contemplated 18 players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf who have entered the European tour’s flagship event. In his news conference Sunday after winning the FedEx Cup, McIlroy was talking about why he doesn’t mind when he is looked upon as the PGA Tour’s strongest supporter as it tries to cope with LIV Golf. And then he took aim at LIV players. “I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do,” McIlroy said. “Like it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks’ time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me.” The list includes Ryder Cup teammates Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger and Martin Kaymer. Westwood made a strong and accurate defense of his desire to play a prestigious event like Wentworth. No other top European player has supported the home circuit as he has done over his career.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player Bubba Watson labels potential ban from Masters as "wrong"
LIV Golf player Bubba Watson declared he wouldn't want to be at Augusta National anyway if he was banned from playing in The Masters. As reported by Golf Digest, Watson has told his children that there is a possibility he may not be welcome back at Magnolia Lane due to defecting to the Saudi-backed series.
Rory McIlroy to make Italian Open debut at Marco Simone, site of 2023 Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy just captured the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship, yet he’s not taking much time off. McIlroy, who Sunday became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, will head across the pond and play three times in four weeks, including a stop at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, which is hosting the 2023 Ryder Cup. The course is also hosting the 2022 Italian Open from Sept. 15-18, and McIlroy is slated to make his tournament debut.
golfmagic.com
New $140m LIV Golf Tour signing Cameron Smith says OWGR situation "unfair"
Cameron Smith admitted there "wasn't anything" the PGA Tour could have done to convince him to stay as he faced the media for the first time following his $140m switch to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Smith, 28, confirmed that he started negotiations with the LIV Golf Tour two months...
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
Golf.com
‘They don’t count’: What Davis Love III thinks LIV Golf is missing
The LIV Golf League is off and running. Three tournaments have already been contested, and the fourth is set to be played this weekend in Boston. What was once an abstract idea is now a full-fledged operation. Through three events, fans and players alike have seen what the upstart league...
BBC
LIV Golf: Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann join Saudi Arabian-funded series
Open champion Cameron Smith says money was "a factor" in him becoming the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series. The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston. Smith refused to be drawn on his future after...
