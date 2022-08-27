The South Dakota women's soccer team picked up its first win of the 2022 season by erupting for eight goals on Tuesday night against Dordt University. The Coyotes also kept Dordt off the board for their first shutout of the season as well. With the win, USD moves to 1-3-1 on the year while Dordt falls to 1-3 in 2022.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO