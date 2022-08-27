Read full article on original website
Related
goyotes.com
Schedule altered with trip to Indiana planned
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota cross country head coach Nolan Fife has announced a schedule change for week three of the Coyotes' season. South Dakota will race in Indiana's Coaching Tree Invitational in place of Nebraska's Woody Greeno Invitational as previously announced. The Coyotes will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, for the...
goyotes.com
Coyotes Make Quick Stop at Home for Mid-Week Contest
South Dakota returns home for a mid-week game against nearby Dordt College. The Coyotes are coming off a trip to Oregon on Sunday and make a quick stop at home before returning to the west coast this weekend. The Series. It has been eight years since South Dakota and Dordt...
goyotes.com
South Dakota Erupts for Eight Goals in Victory over Dordt
The South Dakota women's soccer team picked up its first win of the 2022 season by erupting for eight goals on Tuesday night against Dordt University. The Coyotes also kept Dordt off the board for their first shutout of the season as well. With the win, USD moves to 1-3-1 on the year while Dordt falls to 1-3 in 2022.
goyotes.com
Dordt (0-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-South Dakota (1-3-1, 0-0-0)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock DOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score USD Score Play. 05:27 Shot by USD Schurman, Cora, bottom right, saved by Van Hulzen, Elianna. 06:36 Corner kick [06:36]. 08:25 Shot by USD Moore, Tiannah, top right, saved by Van Hulzen, Elianna.
Comments / 0