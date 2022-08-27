ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

gocards.com

Cardinals Hit the Road to Take on #23 Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville women's soccer team is back on the road as they head to Harrisonburg, Va. for a two-game road swing this week. The Cardinals first game of the trip will be Thursday, September 1, as they take on No. 23 Memphis. The two teams will square off from Sentara Park at 7 p.m. ET but there will be no live video of the match.
