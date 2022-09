Findlay, Ohio- The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released the preseason edition of the NCAA Division II Cross Country Regional Rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Oilers squads are both ranked, as the womens are in the eighth spot in the Midwest Region while the men are ranked ninth in the Midwest Region.

