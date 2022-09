BEAUMONT – An incredible start to program history by the Tarleton women’s soccer team hit its first hiccup on Sunday. The Texans suffered their first loss at the hands of Lamar in Beaumont, 5-1. The Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first half while holding a 9-3 advantage on shots during the first 45 minutes.

