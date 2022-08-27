Read full article on original website
Winchester, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loudoun County High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
royalexaminer.com
WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2
WCHS vs Sherando – Girls Volleyball – August 29. Joins us on Monday, August 29, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Sherando High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm. Catch all the...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Cumberland, MD USA
We were visiting the C&O Canal National Park as a family and found this heart! It’s our first and we want to make some and continue the tradition!
abc23.com
Somerset County Gas Leak
A gas line was hit by construction workers in Somerset County causing it to rupture. County dispatch says Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments were called to the area of Terrapin and Falcon Drive in Paint Township. Officials say no one was injured. No other details are available.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs resident believed to be lone victim in crash & car fire
Virginia police believe that a Berkeley Springs resident was the driver and lone victim in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 522 in Frederick County near Cross Junction on Tuesday, August 23. In a press release, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that the severity of the crash and vehicle...
Man high on hallucinogens led police on chase in stolen car, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man was denied bail after he led state cops on a high-speed chase in an SUV that officers reportedly witnessed him steal on Tuesday. On Aug. 30 around 6:45 p.m., 46-year-old Chad R. Beals was on 7th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough when police noticed he was acting under […]
Cumberland Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports regarding...
