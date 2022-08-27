Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
David Pena
David Pena passed away on August 25, 2022 in Los Banos, CA at the age of 90. A full obituary is forthcoming.
benitolink.com
Cruising with the police
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Ever wondered what police do during their shifts? My first contact with officers was at my elementary school, Hollister Dual Language Academy. They walked around the playground, catching kids’ attention. When they stopped they were surrounded by children asking for golden stickers. I knew I’d get a sticker but I never expected myself to be sitting in a police vehicle 13 years later.
benitolink.com
Public meetings for the week of Aug. 29
Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month. Public...
benitolink.com
Hollister High campus now equipped with 95 surveillance cameras
The Baler Aquatic Center and the Andy Hardin Stadium are now monitored with video cameras. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. Hollister High School installed 20 video surveillance cameras on its campus over the summer, bringing the total count to 95 cameras. The school says they are intended to provide school staff and faculty with a way to monitor the entire campus in cases of emergency, on or off-campus crimes or student altercations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
Hollister Planning Commission approves two cannabis greenhouses
In the pipeline since 2019 the two sites will increase cannabis cultivation by more than 677,000 square feet. On Aug. 25 the Hollister Planning Commission approved a site and architectural review for a 337,710-square-foot greenhouse building at 773 San Felipe Road for the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis. The commission also approved an extension for an already approved minor subdivision, as well as a site and architectural review of a 13.19-acre parcel located at Wright Road and San Felipe Road to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of cannabis.
benitolink.com
Hwy 156 Improvement Project begins earthwork behind barrier
Caltrans announced it will begin earthwork behind barrier between San Juan Bautista and Hollister for the Highway 156 Improvement Project. It added the project continues with primary work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the current alignment of Hwy. 156. “Now that K-rail has been placed, crews are working...
benitolink.com
High temperatures forecasted over Labor Day weekend
San Benito County said in a news release that a significant multi-day heat event is predicted to unfold over Labor Day weekend, which could result in substantial unplanned heat-related outage activity throughout the PG&E service territory. “Fair and dry weather is expected Wed. with morning low clouds near the coast...
Comments / 0