In the pipeline since 2019 the two sites will increase cannabis cultivation by more than 677,000 square feet. On Aug. 25 the Hollister Planning Commission approved a site and architectural review for a 337,710-square-foot greenhouse building at 773 San Felipe Road for the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis. The commission also approved an extension for an already approved minor subdivision, as well as a site and architectural review of a 13.19-acre parcel located at Wright Road and San Felipe Road to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of cannabis.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO