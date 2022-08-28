ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muggy Sunday with rain chance ahead of workweek warmup in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT’S NEW: More clouds this morning. A chance for rain today, but generally scattered for the start of the week.

WHAT'S NEXT: The best chance for rain is late Tuesday, but it will also be scattered. Drought relief will be pretty limited. Lower humidity and above average temperatures start off September.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says there will be more clouds today with scattered rain chances for the next few days. Temperatures will heat up for the start of the workweek.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or a storm possible in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs 82

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Humid with lows near 71.

MONDAY: Some clouds early, but overall, more sunshine. Hot with highs near 87. Lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and muggy. A shower or storm possible. Highs near 89. Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and warm. A shower or storm possible. Highs near 86. Lows near 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, and less humid. Highs near 82. Lows near 60.

FRIDAY : Sunny and nice with highs near 81. Lows near 61.

