Sawtell Fire grows to 15 acres
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A wildfire started Wednesday afternoon near Sawtelle Peak in Island Park, which is south of Henry's Lake. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it has burned about 15 acres, and firefighters are there. Low winds are helping to keep it from a more... ★ FURTHER...
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY - A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County....
Missing Wyoming woman found
UPDATE Adelle Marie Columbus has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL STORY ALPINE, Wyoming - Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 22:02. 21:57.
Fremont County District 3 Commissioner's race
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner's race from May. The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill. The mistake...
PCSD 25 levy reductions approved
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district's ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval: The Board...
School levy helps Madison School District and Madison Cares Program
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison County voters passed the renewal of the Madison school District levy of nearly $2 million Tuesday. The district is thankful for the continued support of the community and hopes to use portions of the levy to continue to fund the Madison Cares Program....
One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody
Stock image CHUBBUCK - A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel. Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release...
Biz Buzz: Rexburg locksmiths share secrets of success after 40 years of business
Steven Rowley, left, and his dad, Mike, run ARK Security at 47 East Main Street in Rexburg. The business celebrated its 40th anniversary last week. See how a key is made in the video above. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com Do you want to know what's happening in the eastern Idaho...
Downard Funeral Home director makes first court appearance
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday. Peck was arraigned via video conference from the Bannock County Jail. His attorney Richard Blok entered a not guilty plea to 63 separate misdemeanor charges mostly...
Downard Funeral Home director arrested, faces 63 charges with more likely to be filed
The following is a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office and Pocatello Police Department. Photo: Lance Peck, Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - Following an investigative report from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office filed initial...
Police identify suspect in Chubbuck motel shooting
Teshombee Qamayne Lang | Bannock County Jail CHUBBUCK - Chubbuck Police are releasing the name of the suspect in a Tuesday night motel shooting. Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31-year-old man, is in Bannock County Jail following an investigation of the incident. A news release from the department...
