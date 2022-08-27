ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

spotonidaho.com

Sawtell Fire grows to 15 acres

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A wildfire started Wednesday afternoon near Sawtelle Peak in Island Park, which is south of Henry's Lake. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it has burned about 15 acres, and firefighters are there. Low winds are helping to keep it from a more...
ISLAND PARK, ID
spotonidaho.com

Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital

BINGHAM COUNTY - A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County....
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Missing Wyoming woman found

UPDATE Adelle Marie Columbus has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL STORY ALPINE, Wyoming - Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus,...
ALPINE, WY
spotonidaho.com

Fremont County District 3 Commissioner's race

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in Fremont County get to vote again on the District 3 Commissioner's race from May. The do over election is because Richard Roberson was put in the wrong district against incumbent Jordon Stoddard and St. Anthony City Councilman Rick Hill. The mistake...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

PCSD 25 levy reductions approved

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district's ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval: The Board...
POCATELLO, ID
spotonidaho.com

One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody

Stock image CHUBBUCK - A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel. Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release...
CHUBBUCK, ID
spotonidaho.com

Downard Funeral Home director makes first court appearance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday. Peck was arraigned via video conference from the Bannock County Jail. His attorney Richard Blok entered a not guilty plea to 63 separate misdemeanor charges mostly...
POCATELLO, ID
spotonidaho.com

Police identify suspect in Chubbuck motel shooting

Teshombee Qamayne Lang | Bannock County Jail CHUBBUCK - Chubbuck Police are releasing the name of the suspect in a Tuesday night motel shooting. Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31-year-old man, is in Bannock County Jail following an investigation of the incident. A news release from the department...
CHUBBUCK, ID

