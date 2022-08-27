ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, NJ

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Aug. 31

The Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Wednesday, August 31 between the hours of 2am-6am in the following locations, weather permitting:. Gloucester Twp. Lower Lake Dr. W. Railroad Ave. W. Central Ave. Clifton Ave. SW Ave. Wilcox Ln. Pine Ave. Sofia Dr. Sofia...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
LRHSD BOE Approves Five-Year Contract for District Staff

The Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) Board of Education unanimously approved a five-year employment contract with the Lenape District Education Association (LDEA)at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug.30. The LDEA members–teachers, counselors, nurses, media specialists, child study team members, secretaries, paraprofessionals, and trainers–ratified the contract following candid and thoughtful...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Life & Death Brigade Theatricals Launches Fundraising Campaign To Build Children’s Theatre Facility In Voorhees Town Center

Life & Death Brigade Theatricals, a 501c3 theatre company, has partnered with local theatre education company, Drama Kids of Medford, Voorhees & Williamstown Take 2 Musical Theatre Academy, to renovate a 6,500 square foot space in the Voorhees Town Center into a fully functional theatre space. The completion of this...
MEDFORD, NJ

