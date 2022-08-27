Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southjerseyobserver.com
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Aug. 31
The Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Wednesday, August 31 between the hours of 2am-6am in the following locations, weather permitting:. Gloucester Twp. Lower Lake Dr. W. Railroad Ave. W. Central Ave. Clifton Ave. SW Ave. Wilcox Ln. Pine Ave. Sofia Dr. Sofia...
southjerseyobserver.com
LRHSD BOE Approves Five-Year Contract for District Staff
The Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) Board of Education unanimously approved a five-year employment contract with the Lenape District Education Association (LDEA)at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug.30. The LDEA members–teachers, counselors, nurses, media specialists, child study team members, secretaries, paraprofessionals, and trainers–ratified the contract following candid and thoughtful...
southjerseyobserver.com
Local Cardiologist With Personal Connection to Heart Disease Named 2022 Fall Heart Walk Chair
The American Heart Association has named Dr. Reginald “Reg” Blaber, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Virtua Health, as chairman for the 2022 Fall Heart Walk. Heart Walk. The Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, October 22, at the Riverwinds Community Center, 1000 Riverwinds Drive, West...
southjerseyobserver.com
Life & Death Brigade Theatricals Launches Fundraising Campaign To Build Children’s Theatre Facility In Voorhees Town Center
Life & Death Brigade Theatricals, a 501c3 theatre company, has partnered with local theatre education company, Drama Kids of Medford, Voorhees & Williamstown Take 2 Musical Theatre Academy, to renovate a 6,500 square foot space in the Voorhees Town Center into a fully functional theatre space. The completion of this...
Comments / 0