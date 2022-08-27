Atkore Inc. (ATKR:NYQ) in Harvey saw a -7.21 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 30. On Aug. 30, shares in the Atkore Inc. company were selling at $85.91. One year before, these shares were trading at $92.59. Atkore Inc. employs 4,000 people and has reported...

HARVEY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO