BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's and women's cross country teams are set to begin their 2022 schedule on Friday, September 2 when the teams both run a 6K race in the Lehigh University Invitational with the men starting at 5:30 p.m. and followed by the women at 6:15 p.m.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO