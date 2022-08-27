ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Comments / 0

Related
gofightingscots.com

Second Half Rally by the Scots Falls Short as Lakers Take the Win

Erie, Pa. – Mercyhurst took a 3-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon against Edinboro. The game saw Mercyhurst control the first half of play, whilst the second saw Edinboro push to the very end to reduce the deficit. Edinboro started the game in a similar fashion to their last outing...
EDINBORO, PA
gofightingscots.com

Volleyball awaits Weekend Tournament at Malone University

Canton, Ohio- The Edinboro volleyball team will compete in yet another weekend tournament as they travel to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame City Challenge on Sept. 2. and 3. The Friday slate begins with host Malone University at 2:30 p.m. and ends with Bloomsburg University at 7 p.m. Saturday's schedule starts with Davenport University at 1:30 p.m. and ends with Notre Dame College at 6 p.m.
EDINBORO, PA
gofightingscots.com

Edinboro (0-2-0, 0-1-0)-VS-Mercyhurst (1-1-0, 1-0-0)

There were no penalties in this game. Clock BORO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score HURST Score Play. 01:52 Offside against Mercyhurst. 08:32 Shot by BORO Crossley, Clare. 11:05 Shot by BORO Enochs, Reece, bottom right, saved by Elbro, Maddie. 12:21 Shot by HURST Hartman, Dani. 12:27 Corner...
EDINBORO, PA
gofightingscots.com

Sally Sterkel Named Rebich Investments Scot of the Week

Edinboro, Pa. -- Senior volleyball player Sally Sterkel was named the Scot of the Week for her performance last weekend at the Kentucky State Tournament. Sterkel finished the weekend with 23 kills and 16 blocks as the Fighting Scots finished the opening weekend with a 3-1 record. The Scots are...
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinboro, PA
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Edinboro, PA
City
South Euclid, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
fcnews.org

Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets

The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians’ first game against Fairview. The Browns give away new helmets to two high...
WAUSEON, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians rookie left fielder Steven Kwan wins second ‘Play of the Week’ award

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guardians rookie Steven Kwan continues to make a case for himself as a Gold Glove winner, not to mention the Rooke of the Year. Kwan, for the second time this year, received the “Play of the Week” award from MLB and Chevrolet for his daring dive into the seats beyond the left field foul line Friday night at T-Mobile Field. In the fifth inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Kwan dove into the stands to catch a foul fly off the bat of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
thisiscleveland.com

Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland

Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Falcons#Mercyhurst University#The Fighting Scots
Cleveland.com

Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again

Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy