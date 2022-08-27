CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guardians rookie Steven Kwan continues to make a case for himself as a Gold Glove winner, not to mention the Rooke of the Year. Kwan, for the second time this year, received the “Play of the Week” award from MLB and Chevrolet for his daring dive into the seats beyond the left field foul line Friday night at T-Mobile Field. In the fifth inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Kwan dove into the stands to catch a foul fly off the bat of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO