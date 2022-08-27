Read full article on original website
Second Half Rally by the Scots Falls Short as Lakers Take the Win
Erie, Pa. – Mercyhurst took a 3-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon against Edinboro. The game saw Mercyhurst control the first half of play, whilst the second saw Edinboro push to the very end to reduce the deficit. Edinboro started the game in a similar fashion to their last outing...
Volleyball awaits Weekend Tournament at Malone University
Canton, Ohio- The Edinboro volleyball team will compete in yet another weekend tournament as they travel to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame City Challenge on Sept. 2. and 3. The Friday slate begins with host Malone University at 2:30 p.m. and ends with Bloomsburg University at 7 p.m. Saturday's schedule starts with Davenport University at 1:30 p.m. and ends with Notre Dame College at 6 p.m.
Edinboro (0-2-0, 0-1-0)-VS-Mercyhurst (1-1-0, 1-0-0)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock BORO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score HURST Score Play. 01:52 Offside against Mercyhurst. 08:32 Shot by BORO Crossley, Clare. 11:05 Shot by BORO Enochs, Reece, bottom right, saved by Elbro, Maddie. 12:21 Shot by HURST Hartman, Dani. 12:27 Corner...
Sally Sterkel Named Rebich Investments Scot of the Week
Edinboro, Pa. -- Senior volleyball player Sally Sterkel was named the Scot of the Week for her performance last weekend at the Kentucky State Tournament. Sterkel finished the weekend with 23 kills and 16 blocks as the Fighting Scots finished the opening weekend with a 3-1 record. The Scots are...
Garfield Heights football player describes mass chaos at Friday night football game after shots fired in parking lot
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mass panic broke out at the Garfield Heights varsity football game Friday night after someone fired multiple shots in the high school parking lot at around 9:30. “Towards the end of the game, you just hear pop pop pop and just everybody started running and...
Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets
The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians’ first game against Fairview. The Browns give away new helmets to two high...
Guardians rookie left fielder Steven Kwan wins second ‘Play of the Week’ award
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guardians rookie Steven Kwan continues to make a case for himself as a Gold Glove winner, not to mention the Rooke of the Year. Kwan, for the second time this year, received the “Play of the Week” award from MLB and Chevrolet for his daring dive into the seats beyond the left field foul line Friday night at T-Mobile Field. In the fifth inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Kwan dove into the stands to catch a foul fly off the bat of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh.
Autumn Ziemba’s son throws first pitch at Guardians game
Former FOX 8 anchor Autumn Ziemba's son will be throwing the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game Tuesday evening.
Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland
Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
These local restaurants will have sports betting kiosks
The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again
Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
