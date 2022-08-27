ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern Louisiana’s Jones and Griffin earn Southland weekly soccer honors

HAMMOND, La – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University Women’s soccer team, Emma Jones and Olivia Griffin earned Southland Conference Players of the week. Jones, a junior defender, won Southland defensive player of the week. Jones helped SLU to its first shutout of the 2022 season in Friday’s 3-0 victory to Jackson State. She also took a feed from teammate Claire Huston and scored a goal in the 58th minute to give Southeastern a 2-0 cushion.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

SLU sweeps Jackson State to open home volleyball slate

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team extended its unbeaten start to the 2022 campaign with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Jackson State in Tuesday night’s home opener in the University Center. SLU (4-0) was more efficient as the match progressed, hitting .200 in the...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Home-opening matches for XULA moved to University of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana announced Monday that its home-opening women’s volleyball matches Saturday will be moved to the University of New Orleans Human Performance Center. The matches are being moved from XULA’s Convocation Center because of recent water damage that buckled sections of the court,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Georgetown, DC
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane legend Steve Barrios celebrates 40th season in radio booth

Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor recently sat down with longtime Tulane Sports Network from Learfield football radio analyst Steve Barrios as the latter celebrates his 40th year with Tulane this season. Corey Gloor: Forty seasons in the booth, could you have imagined you would be part of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Hope springs eternal as football gets set to begin

NEW ORLEANS – “I just told someone,” Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson joked, “that we were undefeated already.”. So is everyone in Louisiana as the high school, college and professional football seasons get ready to kick off this week. Mrs. Benson headlined an all-star panel...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Archbishop Rummel announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Since 1997, Archbishop Rummel High School has honored over 100 distinguished men for their contributions to Raider Athletics. Today, we are pleased to announce that four additional names will be added to our Athletic Hall of Fame roster of excellence. Join us in congratulating Kirk Bullinger ’87, Johnny Calcote ’09,...
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown Hoyas
crescentcitysports.com

Fair Grounds to offer $8.5 million in stakes purses this season

NEW ORLEANS – Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has announced that 65 stakes worth a combined $8.5 million, up more than $700,000 from last season, will be offered during the 80-day, 2022-23 Thoroughbred meet. In each of the 13 unretricted, non-graded stakes, purses have been increased by $25,000. In addition, twelve new Louisiana-bred stakes have been added to the schedule, including six over the first two days of the meet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy