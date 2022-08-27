Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern Louisiana’s Jones and Griffin earn Southland weekly soccer honors
HAMMOND, La – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University Women’s soccer team, Emma Jones and Olivia Griffin earned Southland Conference Players of the week. Jones, a junior defender, won Southland defensive player of the week. Jones helped SLU to its first shutout of the 2022 season in Friday’s 3-0 victory to Jackson State. She also took a feed from teammate Claire Huston and scored a goal in the 58th minute to give Southeastern a 2-0 cushion.
crescentcitysports.com
Desormeaux era at Cajun Field begins as Ragin’ Cajuns host Lions in Herbert Heymann Classic
LAFAYETTE – The Michael Desormeaux era at Cajun Field officially kicks off on Saturday when the defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team hosts in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be available...
crescentcitysports.com
SLU sweeps Jackson State to open home volleyball slate
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team extended its unbeaten start to the 2022 campaign with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Jackson State in Tuesday night’s home opener in the University Center. SLU (4-0) was more efficient as the match progressed, hitting .200 in the...
crescentcitysports.com
Home-opening matches for XULA moved to University of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana announced Monday that its home-opening women’s volleyball matches Saturday will be moved to the University of New Orleans Human Performance Center. The matches are being moved from XULA’s Convocation Center because of recent water damage that buckled sections of the court,...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane legend Steve Barrios celebrates 40th season in radio booth
Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor recently sat down with longtime Tulane Sports Network from Learfield football radio analyst Steve Barrios as the latter celebrates his 40th year with Tulane this season. Corey Gloor: Forty seasons in the booth, could you have imagined you would be part of the...
crescentcitysports.com
Hope springs eternal as football gets set to begin
NEW ORLEANS – “I just told someone,” Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson joked, “that we were undefeated already.”. So is everyone in Louisiana as the high school, college and professional football seasons get ready to kick off this week. Mrs. Benson headlined an all-star panel...
crescentcitysports.com
Archbishop Rummel announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class
Since 1997, Archbishop Rummel High School has honored over 100 distinguished men for their contributions to Raider Athletics. Today, we are pleased to announce that four additional names will be added to our Athletic Hall of Fame roster of excellence. Join us in congratulating Kirk Bullinger ’87, Johnny Calcote ’09,...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers Cross Country Men & Women ranked Top 10 in South Central Region by USTFCCC
NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Cross Country programs continued to receive regional recognition with the release of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s preseason rankings on Tuesday afternoon. Both the men’s and women’s programs were ranked No. 10 in the...
crescentcitysports.com
Fair Grounds to offer $8.5 million in stakes purses this season
NEW ORLEANS – Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has announced that 65 stakes worth a combined $8.5 million, up more than $700,000 from last season, will be offered during the 80-day, 2022-23 Thoroughbred meet. In each of the 13 unretricted, non-graded stakes, purses have been increased by $25,000. In addition, twelve new Louisiana-bred stakes have been added to the schedule, including six over the first two days of the meet.
