ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

11 Buttery, Flaky Croissants In NYC That Are To Die For

Forget doughnuts & muffins, we all know the real star of the show is a tasty croissant for breakfast…or lunch…or dinner—we’re not judging! That’s why we’re making sure that you taste the best of the best when it comes to this French viennoiserie pastry. See some of the most buttery, flaky croissants NYC has to offer below: Besides having a heartwarming success story that began in a Cobble Hill apartment during the start of the pandemic, L’appartement 4f is Brooklyn’s very own taste of Paris! And though they sell absolutely mouthwatering cookies, baguettes and coffee (drooling just thinking about them), nothing can top their framboise croissant. Where: 115 Montague St, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Secret NYC

18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes

Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC

Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

NYC’s Last-Standing Seltzer Factory Is Bubbling Up Again

About a year ago, delivery company Brooklyn Seltzer Boys left Canarsie, Brooklyn — said to be the last seltzer factory in the city, where production of bubbles clanking in colorful glass bottles had been running for 70 years. The company is led by Alex Gomberg, a new wave seltzer purveyor, who had been operating out of his family’s decades-old Gomberg Seltzer Works factory since 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sicily#Sunset#Marlene#Food Drink#Brooklyn Roots
yeahthatskosher.com

NYC’s Cafe Viva Has Closed Permanently

The Upper West Side pizza staple, Cafe Viva, has recently shut its doors for good. The restaurant had been open for 30 years. “Circumstances beyond control” were cited as the reason for the closure. The cafe and pizzeria was a mainstay for decades amongst the Upper West Side’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newyorkled.com

NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A tennis club grows new roots in Brooklyn

A recent book chronicles the long history of the Knickerbocker Field Club, which has risen from the ashes and connected with its neighborhood in new ways. For a few summer months in the early 2000s, the Knickerbocker Field Club was a mythical place to me. Literally. I knew the […] Click here to view original web page at www.tennis.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Airy 400-Square-Foot Brooklyn Studio Offers a Fresh Escape From The City

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to Brooklyn after living on the Upper West Side for a few years. I wanted a break of Manhattan and the tiny shoebox studios that were the only housing offerings in my price point.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Brannan Throws Breadcrumbs to Home Owners

While lobbyists salivate over the deals they have received with Justin, Councilman Brannan throws breadcrumbs at Bay Ridge. Bay Ridge home owners pay thousands more in property taxes than other NYC home owners. Sending a $150 check (or even less) to these residents is patronizing. A politician expecting a community to cheer over breadcrumbs is ridiculous.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uppereastsite.com

Longtime UES Sushi Spot Closed By NYC Health Department

A message taped to the dining structure in front of a longtime Upper East Side sushi shop informs customers that the restaurant would be closed Monday and Tuesday to renovations, but something behind the locked door to its dining shed tells a different story about the shutdown. The unmistakeable bright yellow closure order from the NYC Health Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy