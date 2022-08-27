Read full article on original website
newyorkled.com
Feast of San Gennaro 2022: The Grand Fest in NYC’s Little Italy is Back!
Feast of San Gennaro: The Grand Fest in NYC’s Little Italy is Back!. 2022 Grand Marshal: NASA Astronaut, Michael J. Massimino. It’s back for yet another year and what a fest it’ll be. Aside from all the festivities, food and music offerings as well as the religious...
queenoftheclick.com
Gray Toy Poodle Missing in Brooklyn
Pudding is a grey toy poodle, who went missing on August 30th. around Bay Ridge Pkwy.
11 Buttery, Flaky Croissants In NYC That Are To Die For
Forget doughnuts & muffins, we all know the real star of the show is a tasty croissant for breakfast…or lunch…or dinner—we’re not judging! That’s why we’re making sure that you taste the best of the best when it comes to this French viennoiserie pastry. See some of the most buttery, flaky croissants NYC has to offer below: Besides having a heartwarming success story that began in a Cobble Hill apartment during the start of the pandemic, L’appartement 4f is Brooklyn’s very own taste of Paris! And though they sell absolutely mouthwatering cookies, baguettes and coffee (drooling just thinking about them), nothing can top their framboise croissant. Where: 115 Montague St, Brooklyn
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Surf & Turf’ Special at Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn
We just received the inside scoop that Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn has just added a ‘Surf & Turf’ Special to its dinner options. You will not find this special on their menu, so you must ask for it. If you are serious about eating quality food instead of food from chain restaurants, then here you go.
18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes
Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC
Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
Eater
NYC’s Last-Standing Seltzer Factory Is Bubbling Up Again
About a year ago, delivery company Brooklyn Seltzer Boys left Canarsie, Brooklyn — said to be the last seltzer factory in the city, where production of bubbles clanking in colorful glass bottles had been running for 70 years. The company is led by Alex Gomberg, a new wave seltzer purveyor, who had been operating out of his family’s decades-old Gomberg Seltzer Works factory since 2013.
Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
yeahthatskosher.com
NYC’s Cafe Viva Has Closed Permanently
The Upper West Side pizza staple, Cafe Viva, has recently shut its doors for good. The restaurant had been open for 30 years. “Circumstances beyond control” were cited as the reason for the closure. The cafe and pizzeria was a mainstay for decades amongst the Upper West Side’s...
Historic NYC luncheonette's sweet recipe for success
The Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925 - that's almost 100 years in business here at Lex and 83rd - and last had a major overhaul in 1948.
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
St. John’s University to cover dorm fees for Staten Island campus students to go to Queens in fall 2024
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- St. John’s University (SJU) is rallying around the message “stay the course” as it prepares to phase out the Staten Island campus and accommodate students in transition over the next two years. Earlier this month, SJU announced it will be shuttering its Grymes...
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
queenoftheclick.com
Last Day of the 18th Avenue Feast Video
Youtuber, Superfriends NYC shared a great video of the 18th Avenue Feast’s last night. People still return to Bensonhurst for this feast each year.
bkreader.com
A tennis club grows new roots in Brooklyn
A recent book chronicles the long history of the Knickerbocker Field Club, which has risen from the ashes and connected with its neighborhood in new ways. For a few summer months in the early 2000s, the Knickerbocker Field Club was a mythical place to me. Literally. I knew the […] Click here to view original web page at www.tennis.com.
This Airy 400-Square-Foot Brooklyn Studio Offers a Fresh Escape From The City
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to Brooklyn after living on the Upper West Side for a few years. I wanted a break of Manhattan and the tiny shoebox studios that were the only housing offerings in my price point.
Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
bkmag.com
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
queenoftheclick.com
Brannan Throws Breadcrumbs to Home Owners
While lobbyists salivate over the deals they have received with Justin, Councilman Brannan throws breadcrumbs at Bay Ridge. Bay Ridge home owners pay thousands more in property taxes than other NYC home owners. Sending a $150 check (or even less) to these residents is patronizing. A politician expecting a community to cheer over breadcrumbs is ridiculous.
uppereastsite.com
Longtime UES Sushi Spot Closed By NYC Health Department
A message taped to the dining structure in front of a longtime Upper East Side sushi shop informs customers that the restaurant would be closed Monday and Tuesday to renovations, but something behind the locked door to its dining shed tells a different story about the shutdown. The unmistakeable bright yellow closure order from the NYC Health Department.
