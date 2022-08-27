MAGNOLIA, Ark. – It was a long wait, but that wait is finally over. Southern Arkansas Football returns to the gridiron on Thursday night from Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field as the Muleriders play host to Northwestern Oklahoma State in the former's 104th season overall and 100th as one of the most unique mascots in all of collegiate sports. The Great American Conference week one opener against the Rangers ushers in a new era of Mulerider Football as Brad Smiley enters year one as the program's sixth head coach of its NCAA Era (1995-96). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO