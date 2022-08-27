Read full article on original website
KVOE
Halfway to Everywhere almost here
It’s just about time for the Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival in downtown Emporia. Lead organizer and event spokesman Hank Osterhout says everything is falling into place. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Wednesday, Osterhout said it’s a relief to have the festival enjoying a high level of interest...
KVOE
Emporia State University bringing ‘ultimate tailgating experience’ to home football games this season
If you’re looking for the ultimate tailgating experience come game day, look no further than the campus of Emporia State University. ESU is taking its pregame and postgame festivities to a whole new level with Live at the Hive, an updated and expanded version of the university’s previous pregame activities. Event spokesman Mike Law joined KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the new event.
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team has talent heading into new season
The Emporia High gymnastics team has potential heading into the new season. Senior Journey Walburn and junior Laney Cooper return after qualifying for state last year. Cooper says she wants to qualify for state in multiple events. The Spartans have 12 gymnasts out which Coach Angela Poderbarac says there’s a...
KVOE
Day 1 of PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships began Tuesday in Emporia. Kristin Tattar, who won the Dynamic Discs Open in May, is the first-round leader in the women’s open division. She finished the first round at 10 under par at Jones Park Supreme. In the men’s open division 5...
KVOE
Emporia State football to kick off season against Northeastern State
The Emporia State football team kicks off their season tonight, hosting Northeastern State. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says the key will be to stay in the game plan. Senior receiver Cory Thomas says they will not take Northeastern State for granted. Senior linebacker Cade Harelson says they have to...
KVOE
Accreditation continues for Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo
The David Traylor Zoo is pleased to announce its ongoing accreditation has been renewed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Zoo Director Lisa Keith, Emporia Friends of the Zoo Board President and Emporia City Commissioner Erren Harter, EFOZ Vice President Colleen Mitchell and fundraising co-chair RIck Mitchell received the news as part of a meeting Monday. Given the in-depth nature of the process. Harter says this is always a notable achievement for the zoo.
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf, boys soccer in action Tuesday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Tuesday. The girls golf team tees off its season with its lone home tournament. Coach Rick Eckert says the Spartans will be tested. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. at Emporia Golf Course. The Emporia High boys soccer team plays its...
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams ready for new season
It’s five days away before the first cross country meet for Emporia High. The Spartans will kick off their season in Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True returns as a state qualifier on the boys side. He says the offseason was good preparation for this fall. Senior Elizabeth Willhite will look...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf sets school record; wins home invitational
The Emporia High golf team had a strong performance in its home tournament Tuesday. The Spartans finished first with a score of 335, which was a school record for the lowest score shot in a tournament in program history. EHS was led by senior Olivia Eckert, who finished second with...
KVOE
Grant: Latest tap water award demonstrates dedication of Emporia city staff, daily quality of water
Emporia city leaders are understandably pleased to have another first-place award for the city’s drinking water. Emporia came in first at the joint annual conference of the Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association this week. Public Works Director Dean Grant says the award reflects the work of staffers like plant manager Jack Mason, assistant manager Brad Riggs and the entire department. It also reflects the daily quality of Emporia’s tap water.
KVOE
Fire at Ashley Estates still under investigation
Emporia Fire is still investigating the cause of Wednesday’s fire at the Ashley Estates campus in northwest Emporia. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says firefighters were initially dispatched to 15th and Garfield for a reported structure fire. A news release late Wednesday indicates the address was 1509 West 15th, a change from an on-site and phone call confirmation of 1511 Lincoln.
KVOE
Power outage for downtown, south-central Emporia largely restored
Evergy says a downed power line was responsible for Thursday’s outage that covered much of downtown Emporia and a significant part of south-central Emporia. The outage was reported around 9 am near South Exchange and Potwin and was restored around 9:40 am. Evergy spokesperson Kaley Bohlen says a downed line led to the outage, although it’s unclear what led to the situation.
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
KVOE
Vendor space all claimed for Emporia’s Great American Market
If you wanted to set up booth space at the Great American Market and haven’t, you have officially waited too long. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods this is the fastest the vendor space has been claimed in the event’s history, so you can reach out to Main Street to get on a waiting list if you want.
KVOE
Moderate drought pushed south in latest US Drought Monitor report
Rainfall from late last week and early this week pushed moderate and severe drought to the south, but not entirely out of the KVOE listening area. The latest US Drought Monitor map has moderate drought south of a Cottonwood Falls to Emporia to Burlington line, with severe drought still across most of Greenwood County but pushed out all but far southeast Coffey County. The north edge of moderate drought had been the US Highway 56 corridor, while severe drought was across the southwest quarter of Coffey County in last Thursday’s report.
KVOE
Diaz waives right to speedy trial in hearing Monday
Court proceedings will continue in October for an Emporia man accused of attempted second-degree murder and other counts related to an alleged shooting and home invasion robbery from October 2020. According to court documents made available to KVOE, Marcos Diaz waived his right to a speedy trial during a status...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority continues drainage study with cashless tolling process ongoing, recent anniversary of Jacobs Creek disaster
With the 19th anniversary of the Jacobs Creek flash flood disaster passing earlier this week, the Kansas Turnpike Authority highlighted its ongoing work to improve drainage up and down the highway. Following the disaster on Aug. 29, 2003, the Turnpike Authority made several improvements. Spokesperson Rachel Bell says the drainage...
KVOE
Pavement milling process begins on West Sixth
Crews are making quick work of the milling part of the West Sixth Avenue repaving project. Milling of the existing pavement has been underway from Prairie east to Chestnut, and much of that zone — all five lanes — was finished Tuesday. More work is ahead to Neosho Street as the process continues.
KVOE
Jacobs Creek fatal flood notes 19th anniversary
Tuesday marks the 19th anniversary of one of the KVOE listening area’s most significant weather disasters in recent memory. Strong thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Lyon and Chase counties the night of Aug. 29, 2003, sending seven vehicles off the Kansas Turnpike just west of the Lyon-Chase county line. Six people were killed in the Jacob’s Creek flash flood, including five in a minivan and one person who had rescued several others trapped in their vehicles.
