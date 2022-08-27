The South Dakota State University School of Design will be hosting artist Ali Hval during the Stuart Artist-in-Residence program this September. A public lecture from Hval will be held on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 1-2 p.m. at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center in Founders Recital Hall on the SDSU campus, followed by an open studio event on Monday, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Ritz Gallery in Grove Hall.

