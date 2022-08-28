Muggy Sunday with shower chance ahead of workweek warmup on Long Island

WHAT’S NEW: More clouds this morning. A quick shower is the next few days with warmer and muggier temperatures.

WHAT'S NEXT: The best chance for rain is late Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be scattered. Drought relief will be pretty limited. Lower humidity and above average temperatures start off September.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says there will be more clouds today before temperatures heat up for the start of the workweek.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a light shower possible. Not as hot. Highs 81.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Humid with lows near 71.

MONDAY: Some clouds early, but overall, more sunshine. Highs near 84. Lows near 71.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and muggy. A late day shower or storm possible. Highs near 86. Lows near 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and hot. A shower or storm possible. Highs near 88. Lows near 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, and less humid. Highs near 82. Lows near 67.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice with highs near 81. Lows near 64.